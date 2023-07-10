Sony WF-C700N TWS earbuds, Hearmo Sporto series neckbands launched in India

Sony has launched a new pair of TWS earbuds in India, called the WF-C700N which support Ambient Sound mode and up to 15 hours of playback time. Further, Hearmo debuted its Sporto series of neckbands in India, which start at Rs 799. Read on to know more details about the products.

Sony WF-C700N: Price, Specs

The WF-C700N will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), Sony’s online portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India from 15th July 2023 onwards. It costs Rs 8,990 and comes in Black, white, lavender and sage green hues.

As for its specs, the buds features Adaptive Sound Control which adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are and what you are doing. It recognizes locations that you frequently visit, such as your workplace, the gym, or a favorite café, and switches the sound modes that suit the situation.

It offers Digital Noise Cancelling and an Ambient Sound Mode where feedforward mics capture more of the ambient sound around you. Users can can personalize the settings within the Sony | Headphones Connect app or use the Focus on Voice setting to chat without removing your earbuds.

It offers a battery life of up to 15 hours with Noise Cancelling ON and 20 hours without it. The buds are IPX4 rated, and support Multipoint connection which means they can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. They also have support for Google Fast Pair.

Hearmo Sporto Series Neckbands: Price, Specs

Hearmo Sporto Mighty

The flagship model in the new lineup, Sporto Mighty is equipped with Bluetooth Version 5.2 and advanced ENC technology. It packs 12mm dynamic driver, while the low latency and beast mode enable a seamless audio experience. They offer a battery life of up to 40 hours and a USB-C charging port. It is made of flexible silicon material and touts the magnetic on/off feature. Additionally, Sporto Mighty is IPX5 water and sweat-resistant.

Hearmo Sporto 2

The Sporto 2 boasts Bluetooth Version 5.2 and advanced ENC technology along with 10mm drivers and IPX5 rating. Sporto 2 offers a battery life of up to 26 hours and features a USB-C charging port for charging.

Hearmo Sporto NEOM

The entry-level model in the lineup, Sporto NEOM is equipped with Bluetooth Version 5.3 and noise-reduction technology. It is IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life and features a micro-USB charging port.

Price and Availability

The Sporto NEOM, Sporto 2, and Sporto Mighty neckbands are available on Amazon and offline channels. Sporto Mighty is priced at Rs 1,299 while the Sporto 2 is priced at Rs 1,099. The entry-level Sporto NEOM is priced at Rs 799.