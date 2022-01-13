Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Earbuds launched in India at Rs 19,990

Sony India has today announced the new WF-1000XM4 – the latest addition to the truly wireless category. The WF-1000XM4 earbuds are priced at Rs 19,990.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 will be available in India starting January 16 across Sony’s online and offline retail channels including Sony Center and Sony Exclusive stores, major electronics stores, ShopatSC online portal, and other e-commerce websites. These TWS are available in Black and Silver colours.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Features

Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones are powered by the company’s Integrated Processor V1 and they also offer support for the LDAC codec. It comes with active noise cancellation (ANC). The WF-1000XM4 supports both fast wired charging and Qi wireless charging. The company claims that with 5 minutes of charge, the earbuds can offer 60 minutes of playback time. In addition, it has features such as wireless charging and speak-to-chat.

The Speak-to-Chat feature enables users to have short conversations without taking off their headphones. By simply saying something, the headphones will recognize the voice of the user and pause the music. The music automatically starts playing again 30 seconds after they’ve stopped speaking.

In addition, Sony WF-1000XM4 is equipped with a 6mm driver unit with a 20% larger magnet. These earbuds support Sony’s LDAC and are also Hi-Res Audio certified. The earphones also support Sony’s own 360 Reality Audio which works with Android or iPhone over supported music streaming apps.

Besides, the WF-1000XM4 comes with an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. Lastly, they are claimed to offer a total battery life of 32 hours with active noise cancellation on.

Recently, Sony launched WF-C500 Truly Wireless Earbuds at Rs 5,990. The WF-C500 earbuds will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce website in India from 16th January 2022 onwards. It will be available in black, white, orange and green colours.