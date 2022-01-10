Sony launches WF-C500 Truly Wireless Earbuds at Rs 5,990

Sony India has today announced its new wireless earbuds WF-C500 at 5,990. As per the company, the compact WF-C500 earbuds are made to deliver a personalized and comfortable experience. They combine high-quality sound with unique sound customization, ease of use, long battery life and water resistance for on-the-go music and entertainment.

The WF-C500 earbuds will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce website in India from 16th January 2022 onwards. It will be available in black, white, orange and green colours.

Sony WF-C500 Features

The Sony WF-C500 comes with DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) to deliver high-quality sound. This restores high-frequency sound and fine fade-out sound to the track you’re listening to. The earbuds also allow users to tailor the sound using the Equalizer setting in the “Sony | Headphones Connect” app.

In addition, the earbuds provide 10 hours of battery life which offers up to 20 hours of listening time. A quick 10-minute quick charge gives up to an hour of extra playtime.



Moreover, the new WF-C500 comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating. Additionally, the cylindrical charging case is small and easy to carry around in a pocket or bag. They are designed small and fit securely and comfortably in your ears. They combine a shape that matches the ear cavity with a new ergonomic surface design for a more stable fit.

The WF-C500 have easy operation buttons which let users play, stop, or skip through tracks and adjust the volume. The earphones support Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants to make and receive calls hands-free.

If you want to listen to your music while still being able to have a conversation, you can remove one earbud only from the charging case and use it as normal. Lastly, the WF-C500’s Bluetooth chip transmits sound to the left and right ears simultaneously, along with an optimized antenna design ensuring outstanding listening.