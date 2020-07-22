Advertisement

Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones to launch in India in August

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 22, 2020 4:26 pm

Latest News

Sony WF-1000XM3 will be priced at under Rs 20,000 in India.
Sony launched WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 earbuds in India last month at Rs 18,990 and Rs 9,990 respectively. Now Sony will launch WF-1000XM3 active noise cancelling true wireless earphones in India in the first week of August, according to industry sources.

Sony WF-1000XM3 will be priced at under Rs 20,000 in India. The exact launch date is, however, is not revealed at the moment. The earbuds will compete against Apple AirPods Pro and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2.


The new TWS from Sony comes with HD Noise-Canceling Processor QN1e and Dual Noise Sensor Technology. The earphones have 6mm dynamic driver to offer clear sound quality. They support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity feature to connect with your device but they lack support for superior Bluetooth codecs such as aptX and LDAC. There is support for SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.


The earbuds charge via USB Type-C port and have a battery life of 24 hours of constant playback delivering 6 hours with active noise cancelling turned on and 8 hours with noise cancelling switched off. The case provides an additional three full charges, for a total promised battery life of up to 32 hours per charge cycle.

They feature support for voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri on Android and iOS. The earbuds come with IPX4 certification, making it water-resistant and IP55-certified dust and water resistance. The earphones can be controlled through the Sony Headphones Connect app, available for iOS and Android.

 

To recall, Sony WF-SP800N earbuds is loaded with active noise cancellation technology and it is meant for sports. The cancellation technology blocks out distraction and it also comes with IP55 water and sweat resistance. The earbuds come with soft-cushioned arch supporter and it features 3D curved design that makes it comfortable to hold.

