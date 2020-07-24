Advertisement

Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones launching in India on August 6

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 24, 2020 1:12 pm

Sony WF-1000XM3 will be priced at under Rs 20,000 in India
Sony will launch WF-1000XM3 active noise cancelling true wireless earphones in India on August 6. The launch will be a part of Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale which will take place on August 6th and it will be available till August 7.

As per industry sources, Sony WF-1000XM3 will be priced at under Rs 20,000 in India. The earbuds will compete against Apple AirPods Pro and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2.

The 48 hours sale on Amazon will provide best deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty and more.

The new TWS from Sony comes with HD Noise-Canceling Processor QN1e and Dual Noise Sensor Technology. The earphones have 6mm dynamic driver to offer clear sound quality. The earphones can be controlled through the Sony Headphones Connect app, available for iOS and Android.

Sony WF-1000XM3

 
The earbuds charge via USB Type-C port and have a battery life of 24 hours of constant playback delivering 6 hours with active noise cancelling turned on and 8 hours with noise cancelling switched off. The case provides an additional three full charges, for a total promised battery life of up to 32 hours per charge cycle.

The earbuds come with IPX4 certification, making it water-resistant and IP55-certified dust and water resistance. They feature support for voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri on Android and iOS. They support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity feature to connect with your device but they lack support for superior Bluetooth codecs such as aptX and LDAC. There is support for SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

