Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale kicks off from August 6: Top deals on smartphones, cashback offers and more

Amazon has announced that it will be holding its annual Prime Day sale on its platform this year as well. The e-commerce giant has revealed that Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale will bring a host of interesting launches, cashback offers and more.

The sale will take place on August 6th and it will be available till August 7. The 48 hours sale will provide best deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty and more. Prime members will also get good deals on Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices.

The brand has also revealed that during the sale period, over 300 products will be launched from top brands such as Samsung, Prestige, Intel, Fabindia, Dabur, Voltas, Godrej, Jabra, Titan, Max Fashion, JBL, Whirlpool, Philips, Bajaj, Usha, Decathlon, Hero Cycles, Eureka Forbes, Sleepwell, L’Oréal Paris, OnePlus, IFB, Microsoft Xbox, Adidas, Xiaomi, Boat, Borosil, Milton and more.

The sale will also provide products from emerging brands from Amazon Launchpad, artisans, women entrepreneurs from the Amazon Karigar and Amazon Saheli and other small sellers as well as local shops from all over India.

The brand has revealed that during the 14-day lead-up to Prime Day, midnight 23 July 2020 till 5 August 2020 23:59 pm, members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and get 20 per cent cashback up to Rs 200 on their Prime Day purchases. Furthermore, members will get a 10 per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards and EMI transactions.

Amazon Prime Videos, Prime Music and more

The company has revealed that it will introduce 5 new titles on Prime Video starting July 22. The titles include the direct-to-service world premiere of the biopic Shakuntala Devi (July 31) starring Vidya Balan, upcoming Amazon FOriginal series Bandish Bandits (Aug 4) starring Shreya Chaudhry, Ritwik Bhowmik, Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni. Popular English movies Gemini Man (July 22) and Birds of Prey (July 29), and Kannada direct-to-service title French Biriyani (July 24) across International, Indian and regional titles.

On Amazon Prime Music, users can listen to My Mixtape that includes handpicked songs by favourite artists like Madhuri Dixit, Shankar Mahadevan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vidya Balan, Alan Walker, Gopi Sundar and more in multiple languages. Moving on, the company will also add 11 new titles exclusively created for Prime Day on Prime Reading, including Ashwin Sanghi, Preeti Shenoy, Ambi Parmeswaram, Akshay Manwani, Aninya Dutta and more.