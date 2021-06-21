Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker launched in India with DSP technology

Sony has launched the new SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker in India that comes with a Sound Diffusion Processor

Sony India has announced the launch of the SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker, a compact wireless series of waterproof speakers with an IP67 rating. The speaker will be available for Rs 3,990 across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and Amazon and Flipkart portal in India from 21st June 2021 onwards.

The speaker is powered with 16 hours of long battery life, offering deep and punchy bass sound, says Sony. In addition, the wireless speaker is equipped with the new Sound Diffusion Processor for enhanced beats and a wider sound spread. Furthermore, as its IP67 certified, the speaker is waterproof and dustproof as well.

SRS XB13 offers up to 16-hours battery life with a battery indicator on your phone that shows the amount of charge left. The speaker also incorporates Google’s Fast Pair technology that allows you to connect compatible Android smartphones or tablets quickly.

"Simply turn on your speaker, and your nearby smartphone will prompt you to connect, allowing you to start listening to music in seconds", per Sony's claims.

The speaker also has a new Compact design and multiway strap so hang it anywhere. The sound is handled by a 46mm driver while the Bluetooth range caps out at 10m.