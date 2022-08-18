Sony BRAVIA XR-85X95K 85-inch 4K Mini LED TV launched in India

Sony is expanding its Bravia XR series of televisions in India and the newest addition to the lineup is the XR-85X95K television. It is the latest Bravia XR series TV from Sony which comes with 4K upscaling technology, Dolby Vision/Atmos, Variable Refresh Rate, Auto low latency mode and much more.

The 85-inch Bravia XR-85X95K Mini LED TV has an MRP of Rs 8,99,900 in India, however, it can be purchased for Rs 6,17,490 through e-commerce websites, Sony Centers, and retail locations across the country.

The new 85-inch TV from Sony comes with features such as Cognitive Processor XR, XR Backlight Master, Acoustic Surface Audio+, and others. The Sony Bravia XR-85X95K TV is loaded with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Auto HDR Tone Auto Game Mode.

When watching movies on PlayStation5 consoles, it switches back to Standard Mode to focus on picture processing for more expressive scenes so that you enjoy smooth gaming, with clear movement. The BRAVIA Core app is a pre-loaded exclusively available in BRAVIA XR TVs movie service that allows for redemption of up to 10 new releases and 24 months unlimited streaming of top movies.

With BRAVIA XR technology, Pure Stream and IMAX Enhanced. With extremely low reflectivity of outdoor light, the X95K Mini LED panel reduces this effect for incredible brightness, colour and contrast in almost any lighting conditions. Apart from this, the TV supports Netflix Calibrated mode, light sensor, Google TV, Apple AirPlay & HomeKit support, and voice assistance such as from Alexa. Lastly, the TV has 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices