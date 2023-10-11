PlayStation 5 with smaller form factor unveiled: Should you buy it?

Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 back in 2020 with upgraded hardware and looks over the PlayStation 4. Now, the brand has unveiled a new look with a smaller form factor for the PlayStation 5 that mostly has the same specifications as the bigger one, but is packed inside a compact body. However, should you buy it or not, is the question we are here to answer.

PlayStation 5 Slim vs PlayStation 5: What’s new?

In comparison to the 2020 model, the new PlayStation 5 has reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24%. While the 2020 model had two plates on either sides of the console which covered the internals, there are now four separate cover panels, with the top portion in a glossy look, while the bottom remains in matte. It also gets 1 TB storage compared to 825 GB on the older model.

Furthermore, the biggest change in this design is the addition of modular disc drive for the digital edition PS5. if you purchase the PS5 Digital Edition, you can add the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for it later, as it will be sold separately for 79.99 USD (approx Rs 6,600), 119.99 EURO, 99.99 GBP or 11,980 JPY.

Furthermore, a variety of PS5 Console Cover colours for the new model will be available starting in early 2024, including an all-matte Black option and the Deep Earth Collection colours in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver. Prices for the PS5 Console Covers will start at 54.99 USD (approx Rs 4,500). Sony says it will add more colours in the future.

PlayStation 5 Slim: Price

The new PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will retail for 499.99 USD (approx Rs 41,600) while the PS5 Digital Edition sells for 449.99 USD (approx Rs 37,400). Furthermore, a horizontal stand will be included with the new PS5 model while a new Vertical Stand compatible with all PS5 models will be sold separately at 29.99 USD (approx Rs 2,500).

PlayStation 5 Slim: Will it be available in India?

The new PS5 model will be available starting this November in the U.S. at select local retailers and direct.playstation.com where available. It will continue to roll out globally in the following months. Sony hasn’t confirmed as of yet, as to when the new console would release in India.

Further, Sony says that once inventory of the current PS5 model has sold out, the new PS5 will become the only model available. This should mean that the new model should come to India in the near future.

PlayStation 5 Slim: Who should buy it?

The PlayStation 5 Slim can be bought by those who do not have a PlayStation 5 console yet as there’s no reason to upgrade if you have the older model. Further, you can buy the digital edition if you want to get the new detachable disc drive.