Sony Project Q Is An 8-inch Handheld Console But With A Twist

There has been an increasing popularity in handheld gaming devices due to easy accessibility and on-the-go gaming experience. The Nintendo Switch has been widely popular along with new entrants like Valve’s Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and Razr Edge. Now, in an interesting development, Sony has confirmed that it is working on a PlayStation handheld called ‘Project Q’. Although not an official launch, the Japanese brand revealed some details at the recent PlayStation Showcase event. Read on to know more about it.

Sony Project Q: What it is?

Right off the bat, the Sony Project Q is literally a PlayStation 5 controller with a large 8-inch display in the middle. The screen has an LCD panel with a 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device incorporates the button layouts and features of the DualSense wireless controller including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Coming to the main aspect, the Sony Project Q is a portable handheld device but with a twist. It is not a standalone device with powerful hardware that can play native games or support cloud gaming like the Steam Deck. Project Q is more of an accessibility accessory for the PlayStation 5. Sony says that with the help of Wi-Fi and Remote Play, users will be able to connect the Q with PS5 and stream only games that are downloaded on the latter. This basically makes Project Q a companion device for the PS5.

Sony did not address if users will be able to stream games on Project Q outside their home WiFi network. The company’s RemotePlay currently supports cellular connections but it’s unclear if the handheld device will support the functionality. Additionally, with RemotePlay users can stream games from their PlayStation consoles on any iPhone, Android, Windows, or Mac device.

Sony already has a PS Now standalone video game subscription service that lets PS2, PS3, and PS4 owners enjoy cloud gaming. This service could be used on Project Q as well as enhancing the handheld device’s capabilities.

Sony has revealed that more information and availability details of the Project Q will be provided in the coming months. The device is confirmed to arrive in the market later this year. Project Q provides a Sony-made option to users who want to enjoy the latest PlayStation games on a handheld device.