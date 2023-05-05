Sony BRAVIA XR A80L OLED TVs launched in India: Price, Specs and more

Sony, after launching the X70L, X75L and X80L series smart TVs in India, has now debuted the Bravia XR A80L OLED TV series in the country. The new TVs from Sony come with Cognitive Processor XR, OLED XR Motion clarity technology, and a lot more. Read on to know more details about the new TVs from Sony.

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TVs: Price, Offers

The new TV series is offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch and 83-inch models, out of which the 65-inch model comes in at Rs 3,49,900. It will be available for purchase starting today across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

As a part of the introductory offer, customers can avail an instant cashback of up to Rs 12,500. Apart from this, Sony is also offering a special two-year warranty on purchase of 65A80L OLED model.

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TVs: Specifications

The new BRAVIA XR OLED A80L series will be available in 210 cm (83”), 195 cm (77”), 164 cm (65”) and 139 cm (55”) screen sizes. It has the Cognitive Processor XR under the hood. It not only helps with the image quality but also upscales whatever you are watching in close to 4K quality.

The A80L series has XR OLED Contrast Pro which boosts colour and contrast in bright areas. With a temperature sensor and high luminance panel, this OLED TV utilizes the Cognitive Processor XR to detect screen temperature and precisely control light so pixels in bright areas are illuminated simultaneously.

It also has XR Clear image tech which reduces noise utilising zone division and dynamic frame analysis to minimise blur. With OLED XR Motion Clarity technology powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the A80L series combats blur by detecting and cross analysing key visual elements on successive frames.

The XR Triluminos Pro technology is also available, enabling A80L to access over a billion colours. The TV comes pre-loaded with Google TV OS and also supports Apple Home Kit and AirPlay that seamlessly integrates Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with the TV. It also gets voice control with the remote.

The TV also boasts of exclusive gaming features such as Game Menu, Auto Genre Picture Mode, Auto HDR Tone mapping supported by HDMI 2.1 compatibility, 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Sony says that when a PS5 is connected to the TV, Auto Genre Picture Mode in A80L automatically switches into Game Mode.

The BRAVIA Core app is a pre-loaded movie service that allows for redemption of 10 current releases and classic blockbuster films with unlimited streaming of top movies upto 24 months. Also, the TV is IMAX Enhanced certified for a better aspect ratio. The speaker on the TV comes with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling. New A80L OLED series built with the new and improved X-Protection PRO for protection against dust, power surges and humidity.