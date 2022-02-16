Sony LinkBuds with Open Ring Design unveiled

Sony has unveiled a unique set of TWS earbuds that come with an Open Ring design using which one can easily hear their surroundings whenever they want to. Then there’s a Speak-to-Chat feature using which the music playback pauses when the user starts speaking to someone. Moreover, Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds are IPX4 rated for sweat and splash resistance.

Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds are priced at $179.99 (approx Rs 13,500). The wireless earbuds are available to purchase via the official website in the US, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorised resellers. They are available in Grey and White colour options. Furthermore, the Indian availability and price of the Sony LinkBuds is yet to be unveiled.

Sony LinkBuds TWS Earbuds Specifications

The Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds have an Open Ring Design, that helps the users listen to ambient noises without any hindrance. The TWS earphones are claimed to recreate high quality audio using the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE). Further, they sport 12mm open ring drivers with an open central diaphragm for audio transparency.

The earbuds come with Adaptive Volume Control that adjusts playback volume based on the user’s surroundings. You get Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity with support for SBC and AAC audio formats. The earbuds’ sound and features can be customised via Sony Headphones Connect app on Android and iOS. They feature Google’s Fast Pair to quickly connect to Android devices. You also get Swift Pair support that lets them connect to Windows devices or tablets. They also get Sony’s 360-degrees Reality Audio which offers spatial audio experience.

Furthermore, Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds get a Wide Area Tap feature. This helps where users control the music playback by double- or triple-tapping in front of their ears, without even touching the earbuds. There is a Speak-to-Chat feature that automatically pauses music if the user starts speaking to someone.

The new TWS earphones from Sony have an IPX4 rating. Sony LinkBuds feature wear detection, and have a total playback time of 5.5 hours on a single charge. The charging case provides extra 12 hours of battery life. Sony claims that a 10-minute charge provides up to 90-minutes of battery life. One can charge the earbuds using a Type-C port.