Sony launches SRS-NB10, SRS-NS7 Wireless Neckband Speakers and WLA-NS7 Wireless Transmitter in India

Sony has announced two new wireless neckband speakers SRS-NB10 and SRS-NS7 in India. The new SRS-NB10 allows you to take conference calls, listen to music whereas the SRS-NS7 offers an immersive Dolby Atmos enabled personal cinema sound experience. It has also launched the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter which also works with WF-1000XM3, WH-1000XM4, WH-XB700, WI-1000XM2 to realize the same experience as with SRS-NS7.

The new SRS-NB10 priced at Rs 11,990, SRS-NS7 priced at Rs 22,990 and the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter at Rs 5,690 are available across all Sony Center, E-commerce portals, www.ShopatSC.com portal and major electronic stores across India.

Sony SRS-NB10 Specifications

The SRS-NB10 features a full-range speaker unit that is angled upwards, so sound is optimised for your ears alone. Passive radiators embedded at the back of the unit boosts the bass to ensure the sound is well-balanced.

Two high-quality directional microphones, combined with advanced audio signal processing means that the SRS-NB10 minimises feedback and echo, whilst delivering crystal clear voice quality to the person, or people, on the call. You can also easily control the microphone while on conference calls with a simple click of the MIC Mute button. You also have easy control over volume where you can simply touch the volume buttons on the side of the SRS-NB10. One can Play and pause when listening to music by touching the button directly on the neckband speaker.

With up to 20 hours of battery life, the SRS-NB10 is compatible with USB Type-C. If you do run low, a quick 10-minute charge with USB Type-C gives you up to an hour of extra work or play. The SRS-NB10 comes with IPX4 splash-proof design as well.

Sony SRS-NS7, WLA-NS7 Specifications

The SRS-NS7 is the world’s first Dolby Atmos compatible wireless neckband speaker with Sony’s BRAVIA XR models. It delivers Sony’s unique 360 Spatial Sound experience that provides a optimised cinematic experience with the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app. The SRS-NS7 creates the ideal arrangement of virtual Dolby Atmos speakers around you – immersing you in the scene as if you were there in the action. To use it, you can connect the supplied wireless transmitter WLA-NS7 to the TV with an optical cable and USB cable, then pair the SRS-NS7 with the transmitter via Bluetooth connection.

For a truly personalised experience, one should use the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer smartphone app to take photos of their ears, to analyse their unique hearing characteristics as a result, and to integrate these characteristics into the SRS-NS7 audio experience. WLA-NS7 Wireless Transmitter, a TV, and Sony brand headphones, one can enjoy TV audio in personalized 360 spatial sound. As of Oct 2021, the compatible devices include WF-1000XM3, WH-1000XM4, WH-XB700, WI-1000XM2.

The SRS-NS7 provides up to 12 hours of power and up to 5 hours at maximum volume. If you do run low, quick charging with USD type-C for 10-minutes gives you up to an extra 60 minutes of extra play time. The IPX4 splash-proof design of the SRS-NS7 ensures water and sweat resistance.