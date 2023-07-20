Sony launches new SRS-XB100 wireless speaker under Rs 5,000: What other options do you have?

Sony has announced the new SRS-XB100, a small wireless speaker with a Sound Diffusion Processor, stereo support and a waterproof and dustproof design. It also comes with a carrying strap and can run for up to 16 hours on a single charge. Check out what other features it has.

Sony SRS-XB100: Price

SRS-XB100 speaker will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), ShopatSC portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce website in India from 20th July 2023 onwards. It is priced at Rs 4,990 and comes in Black, Blue, Light Green, and Orange shades.

Sony SRS-XB100: Specifications, Features

The new wireless speaker from Sony packs the Sound Diffusion Processor, which helps the speakers project sound in multiple directions. The SRS-XB100 has up to 16 hours of battery life, is waterproof and dustproof with an IP67 rating and comes with a durable exterior and multi-way strap.

With the convenience of a battery life indicator, you can keep track of the remaining power. The speaker can be charged with a USB-C port. It offers the option to connect a second speaker for enhanced stereo sound. By linking two speakers together, you can create a dynamic audio setup.

The ability to use two speakers in stereo mode provides a wider soundstage and better separation between left and right channels. The speakers can be connected to, wirelessly via Bluetooth. The speaker comes with a built-in mic that has Echo Cancelling, which allows two people to talk at the same time without cutting off either of them.

Sony SRS-XB100: What do the competitors have?

If we talk of speakers under Rs 5,000, there are multiple options available that may not be wireless as Sony’s offering, but could be smarter than that. Here are some options:

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

At a price of Rs 5,499, which is Rs 500 more expensive than Sony’s offering, you can get Amazon’s Echo Dot (5th Gen) that was released earlier this year.

The new Echo dot has a redesigned audio architecture which features a custom full range driver and the highest excursion speaker of any Echo Dot. Customers can just ask Alexa to play their favorite songs from free and subscription-based music streaming services such as Hungama, Spotify, JioSaavan, Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, and others. Customers can also play music from their smartphones on the Echo Dot via Bluetooth.

Then there’s Ultrasound Motion Detection, and customers can also automate their day by creating smart home routines such as have Alexa turn on compatible-lights or play music when you enter the room.

Echo Dot 5th Gen has an accelerometer that enables tap gesture controls, so customers can simply tap the top of the device to pause and resume music, dismiss timers, or end Alexa-to-Alexa calls. It is powered by the AZ2 Neural Edge processor, resulting in fast Alexa responses and tap gestures, claims Amazon.

The new Echo Dot comes with an in-built temperature sensor that can sense room temperature. Customers can use this feature to set up helpful routines such as automatically turn on compatible-AC when it gets too warm inside or turn it off when it gets too cold.

Xiaomi Smart Speaker with IR Control

Xiaomi debuted the Smart Speaker with IR Control in India last year at Rs 4,999. However it can be bought for as low as Rs 1,999 from Vijay Sales currently.

The Xiaomi Smart Speaker with IR control packs a 1.5-inch full-range speaker and far-field microphones so the user can give voice commands. It can be paired with another speaker to provide stereo sound as well. At the front, the speaker has an LED digital clock display.

The Smart speaker IR Control also has Chromecast functionality, enabling users to cast content to other compatible devices. As it is a ’Smart speaker’, it has Google Assistant embedded, thereby allowing the user to control other smart home devices via the assistant.

The IR blaster on the speaker will control other smart devices via the Xiaomi Home or Mi Home app on the user’s smartphone. The speaker IR Control has Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connections. Power is supplied to the speaker via a 12V/1A DC input and the speaker weighs 6.28kg.

Zebronics Zeb-Rocket 500

The Zeb-Rocket 500 is available for Rs 3,299 on Amazon and while it may not be smart, it does come in funky styles with DC super hero themed design.

The ZEB-Rocket 500 is tailored to be used both indoors & outdoors as it has a built-in battery along with dual 7.62cm drivers supporting 20 Watts output power. It also has two built-in passive radiators that produce deep & punchy bass, as per the company. It also has RGB lights and Karaoke support where you can plug in a microphone into the 6.3mm jack. It also comes with a convenient strap so one can easily carry it.

The speaker comes with a retro-styled knob for controlling volume and a rechargeable battery that can play up to 6 hours. It features a Type-C connector for charging. There are a bunch of connectivity options like wireless BT v-5.0, Aux, USB, FM and one can amplify the experience by connecting another ZEB-Rocket 500 by using the TWS function.