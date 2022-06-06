Sony launches new BRAVIA XR Full Array LED X90K series TVs in India

Sony India today announced the new BRAVIA XR X90K series powered by the Next Gen Cognitive Processor XR. Sony says that the newly launched series is equipped with the Cognitive Processor XR that thinks like a human brain offering a complete immersive experience.

The new X90K series is available in 189 cm (75-inch), 165 cm (65-inch) and 140 cm (55-inch) sizes. The 55-inch model is priced at Rs 1,29,990, 65-inch at Rs 1,79,990 while the 75-inch model pricing is yet to be disclosed. The TVs are available for purchase starting June 6. These will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

Sony Bravia X90K Series Features, Specifications

It thinks like the human brain and understands how humans see and hear, providing am experience that completely immerses viewer in their favorite content. Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the brain of the X90K TV uses a completely new processing method that goes beyond conventional AI.

The BRAVIA X90K series has multiple zones of LEDs that light up independently, allowing to adjust and create contrast by making light areas lighter and dark areas darker with greater depth, textures. The XR Cognitive Processor combined with the Full Array LED panel creates a realistic picture quality full of lifelike contrast.

The X90K series encompasses XR 4K upscaling technology so that you can enjoy entertainment close to 4K quality, whatever the content or source. The Cognitive Processor XR accesses a vast amount of data, intelligently recreating lost textures and detail for real world pictures. On some screens, sports and fast action scenes can seem to go by in a blur but the LED XR Motion Clarity technology in the X90K series keeps everything smooth, bright and clear.

The X90K series is loaded with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC, you will have the advantage in shooting, sports and high-performance games with instant on-screen action. HDMI 2.1 has higher speed enables to realize more resolution, data handling and added features such as 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM.

The TVs feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. With IMAX Enhanced, this TV reproduces pictures in the expanded aspect ratio. The BRAVIA Core app is a pre-loaded movie service that allows for redemption of up to 5 current releases and classic blockbusters films, and 12 months unlimited streaming of top movies. With the BRAVIA CORE Calibrated mode, your movie will automatically adjust to the optimal picture settings to create a truly exceptional at-home movie viewing experience.

Apple Home Kit and AirPlay support seamlessly integrates your Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with your BRAVIA X90K TV for effortless content streaming. With hands-free voice control built into Sony’s Google TVs, you can set aside the remote and just use your voice to search for entertainment, get answers, and control the TV and smart home devices. All you need is to say, “OK Google, turn on the TV” or “OK Google, what should I watch?” and see it happening.

There’s support for Bravia cam as well. BRAVIA TV with BRAVIA CAM, sold separately, can recognise where you are in the room and how far you are from the TV, then adjusts sound and picture settings so they’re just right. You can also enjoy an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM including Gesture control, proximity alert, power saving, optimization, video chat and much more, says Sony.