Sony launches HT-S40R Real 5.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Rear Speakers

Sony India launched its 5.1 channel home cinema system, HT-S40R. This soundbar comes with Dolby Digital Technology and wireless sub and rear speakers.

The new HT-S40R home theatre system will be available across all Sony Center, E-commerce portals, www.ShopatSC.com portal and major electronic stores across India from 9th September onwards.

Sony HT-S40R Features

With the new HT-S40R 5.1ch soundbar, you can set up your home theatre system. With a wireless amplifier that powers the rear speakers, there are no wires between the front and rear to get in your way. In addition, the soundbar comes with a subwoofer and two discrete wireless rear speakers.

There is 600W of total power output for audio, 5.1 channel real surround sound, and Dolby Audio technology. HT-S40R featuring a three-channel bar speaker, rear speakers and a subwoofer, work together to give a real 5.1ch surround sound system.

The Sony HT-S40R is a sleek and compact soundbar. Furthermore, the compact soundbar and rear speakers can be wall-mounted. The wireless amplifier can be placed flat on a table shelf or wall-mounted.

The HT-S40R is ready ‘to go’ straight out of the box. Simply connect the HDMI to compatible TVs with a single cable and Optical Inputs for TVs that are not compatible with HDMI and enjoy high-quality real surround sound.

The HT-S40R is designed to stream music seamlessly. You can use Easy Bluetooth connectivity to stream your favourite tracks from a smartphone wirelessly.

The HT-S40R comes with 4 sound modes; Cinema, Music, Standard and Auto Sound, so you choose the perfect setting that best suits the content being played. Additionally, there are Night and Voice modes as well. You can also use the subwoofer’s volume control to fine-tune your viewing and listening experience.