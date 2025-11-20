Sony Inzone H9 II Wireless Gaming Headphones Debut in India

Sony Inzone H9 II Wireless gaming headphones have been launched in India with 30mm drivers, a redesigned headband over the previous generation, support for noise cancellation, and much more. Below are all the details you’d want to know about the headphones.

Sony Inzone H9 II: Price, Availability

The new Sony Inzone H9 II is priced at Rs 28,990 and is available in Black and White. It will be available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and ShopAtSC.com beginning November 22.

Sony Inzone H9 II: Specifications

The new Sony Inzone H9 II gaming headset builds on the company’s audio expertise with a major focus on clarity, comfort, and low-latency performance. It uses advanced 30mm drivers unit which is the same as its flagship WH-1000XM6 headphones, allowing it to pick up a wide range of in-game audio—from subtle footsteps to heavy ambient effects—while blocking out external noise.

For communication, the headset includes a directional cardioid boom microphone with stable positioning, backed by AI-based noise filtering and super wideband audio to deliver cleaner voice transmission during team chats.

Read More: Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones Launched in India: Everything to Know

The INZONE H9 II weighs 260g and comes with a redesigned headband to distribute pressure more evenly, making longer sessions more comfortable. Wireless connectivity runs through ultra-low-latency 2.4GHz using the included USB-C dongle, and users can connect Bluetooth simultaneously for calls and notifications. Sony rates the headset for up to 30 hours of use, with a quick-charge option that delivers an hour of playtime from a 5-minute charge.

Key specs include ANC with an ambient sound mode, support for Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, and compatibility with SBC and AAC codecs. The headset further supports 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming via the INZONE Hub. Other details include a detachable 2-meter cable, a cardioid boom mic with a mute button, a carbon composite diaphragm, onboard volume controls, and impedance levels of 440Ω (on) or 21Ω (off) at 1kHz. The circumaural design keeps the fit snug while maintaining high audio precision for competitive gameplay.