Rockstar Games Announces Red Dead Redemption for iOS, Android, PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch 2

Rockstar Games has announced the launch of the original Red Dead Redemption for iOS, Android, PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch 2. The game, which first debuted in May of 2010 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, is now making its way to the latest generation consoles and mobiles.

”On December 2, the epic Western adventures Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will be available for the latest mobile devices and on current generation consoles — with free upgrades, the ability to carry over game progress, and a number of enhancements,” said the developer in a blog post.

Red Dead Redemption’s debut on compatible iOS and Android devices will include mobile-friendly control options. Netflix members will also be able to download and play these versions on December 2 as part of their subscription.

Then, players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can look forward to a smooth 60 frames per second experience, enhanced image quality, HDR support, and resolutions up to 4K. On Nintendo Switch 2, the company has taken full advantage of the new hardware with support for DLSS, HDR, mouse controls, and the same 60 frames per second gameplay at high resolution.

Current owners on PS4, Nintendo Switch, or the digital backward compatible version on Xbox One will be able to upgrade digitally for free. Anyone who owns the PS4 version can utilize previous PS4 save data to pick up where they left off, and Switch 2 players can continue with their previous save data from the previous Nintendo Switch console.

These new console versions — created in collaboration with Double Eleven and Cast Iron Games — will also be available in the GTA+ games library and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on December 2.