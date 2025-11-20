Wobble One Launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC

Wobble One has been launched in India as the brand’s first smartphone in the country. Wobble is owned by India’s Technologies, the same company which also owns the Acer smartphone division in India. Made in India itself, the Wobble device gets a Sony camera sensor on the back, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the device.

Wobble One: Price, Availability

The Wobble One is priced at Rs 22,000 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and it also comes 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB versions for which the pricing is yet to be revealed. It comes in Mythic White, Eclipse Black, and Odyssey Blue colours. The device goes on sale starting December 12 on Amazon India.

Wobble One: Specifications

The Wobble One features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The Wobble One is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, the Wobble One carries a triple rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera on the back. On the front, the phone gets a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The Wobble One features a glass rear panel and an aluminium alloy frame. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, dual-SIM 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. There’s also an in-display fingerprint reader paired and a set of stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.