OpenAI Launches ChatGPT For Teachers with Unlimited Messages

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT for Teachers, a version of ChatGPT designed specifically for educators, school staff, and district leaders. It provides a secure workspace where teachers can prepare lessons, adapt classroom materials, collaborate with colleagues, and use AI in ways that fit their needs. School and district leaders can also manage all their educators under one protected environment that meets education-grade privacy and security requirements, including FERPA.

The platform brings the most useful ChatGPT tools—unlimited messages with GPT-5.1 Auto, search, file uploads, connectors, and image generation—into a space built for handling classroom content and student information safely. Anything shared in ChatGPT for Teachers is not used to train OpenAI’s models by default, and the workspace is designed to meet school compliance standards.

Teachers can personalize how ChatGPT responds by sharing details such as their grade level, curriculum, and preferred formats. The system remembers these preferences so the responses feel tailored, while still giving educators full control over what’s stored.

ChatGPT for Teachers also connects with popular tools: teachers can build presentations with Canva, or import lesson plans and files from Google Drive or Microsoft 365 so each chat begins with the right classroom context. The workspace even highlights ideas and prompts from real teachers to provide inspiration directly inside the interface.

Collaboration is a core part of the experience. Educators can co-plan lessons and presentations or use custom GPTs to create shared templates within their school or district. Administrators can claim their domain to bring all teachers into one workspace, set role-based access controls, and secure accounts with SAML SSO.

Teachers and staff at K–12 schools or districts in the U.S. can get verified through SheerID to set up a free workspace and invite colleagues. The free period lasts through June 2027, and while pricing may change afterward, OpenAI says its goal is to keep the service affordable and will provide advance notice if anything changes.