PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2025 Announced in India: Check Discounts on Games, PS5, PS5 Accessories

PlayStation Black Friday sale 2025 has been announced in India by Sony which is set to bring discounts on the PS5 Console (CFI-2008A01X) and PS5 Digital Edition (CFI-2008B01X), PS5 accessories and select PS5 and PS4 games as well. Here’s everything to know about the discounts you can avail during the sale period.

PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2025: Details

Starting November 21 and going through December 4, consumers can avail discounts on PS5 console across participating Online and Offline retailers, which includes:

Online: Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto

Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto Offline: Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center and other authorized PlayStation retailers.

The detailed offers on PS5 and PS5 accessories are as follows:

Product MRP Promo Discount (Rs) Promo Price PS5 PlayStation5 Console Disc D Chassis 54,990 5,000 49,990 PlayStation5 Digital D Chassis 49,990 5,000 44,990 DualSense Controller DualSense Controller White 6,390 2,000 4,390 DualSense Controller Black 6,390 2,000 4,390 DualSense Controller RED 6,390 2,000 4,390 DualSense Controller Grey Camo 6,390 2,000 4,390 DualSense Controller Ice Blue 6,390 2,000 4,390 DualSense Controller Metallic Blue 6,849 2,000 4,849 DualSense Controller Metallic Red 6,849 2,000 4,849 DualSense Controller CHRM TEAL 6,849 2,000 4,849 DualSense Controller CHRM INDIGO 6,849 2,000 4,849 PS5 Access Controller 7,700 2,000 5,700 DualSense EDGE Wireless Controller 18,990 3,000 15,990 PS VR2 PlayStation VR2/RUS/IND 44,999 10,000 34,999 Pulse Family Pulse Elite Wireless headset 12,990 5,000 7,990 Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds 18,990 9,000 9,990 PS Portal PlayStation Portal 18,990 2,000 16,990

As for the games, the PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2025 discounts are as follows: