PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2025 Announced in India: Check Discounts on Games, PS5, PS5 Accessories

PlayStation Black Friday sale 2025 has been announced in India by Sony which is set to bring discounts on the PS5 Console (CFI-2008A01X) and PS5 Digital Edition (CFI-2008B01X), PS5 accessories and select PS5 and PS4 games as well. Here’s everything to know about the discounts you can avail during the sale period.
PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2025: Details
Starting November 21 and going through December 4, consumers can avail discounts on PS5 console across participating Online and Offline retailers, which includes:
- Online: Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto
- Offline: Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center and other authorized PlayStation retailers.
The detailed offers on PS5 and PS5 accessories are as follows:
|Product
|MRP
|Promo Discount (Rs)
|Promo Price
|PS5
|PlayStation5 Console Disc D Chassis
|54,990
|5,000
|49,990
|PlayStation5 Digital D Chassis
|49,990
|5,000
|44,990
|DualSense Controller
|DualSense Controller White
|6,390
|2,000
|4,390
|DualSense Controller Black
|6,390
|2,000
|4,390
|DualSense Controller RED
|6,390
|2,000
|4,390
|DualSense Controller Grey Camo
|6,390
|2,000
|4,390
|DualSense Controller Ice Blue
|6,390
|2,000
|4,390
|DualSense Controller Metallic Blue
|6,849
|2,000
|4,849
|DualSense Controller Metallic Red
|6,849
|2,000
|4,849
|DualSense Controller CHRM TEAL
|6,849
|2,000
|4,849
|DualSense Controller CHRM INDIGO
|6,849
|2,000
|4,849
|PS5 Access Controller
|7,700
|2,000
|5,700
|DualSense EDGE Wireless Controller
|18,990
|3,000
|15,990
|PS VR2
|PlayStation VR2/RUS/IND
|44,999
|10,000
|34,999
|Pulse Family
|Pulse Elite Wireless headset
|12,990
|5,000
|7,990
|Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds
|18,990
|9,000
|9,990
|PS Portal
|PlayStation Portal
|18,990
|2,000
|16,990
As for the games, the PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2025 discounts are as follows:
|Material Description
|MRP
|Promo Discount (Rs)
|PromoPrice
|PS5 Lost Soul Aside
|4,199
|1,000
|3,199
|PS5 Death Stranding 2
|5,199
|1,000
|4,199
|PS5 Astro Bot
|4,199
|1,000
|3,199
|PS5 Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered
|3,199
|1,600
|1,599
|PS5 Lego Horizon Adventures
|2,599
|1,000
|1,599
|PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|5,199
|2,600
|2,599
|PS5 The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
|3,199
|1,100
|2,099
|PS5 Helldivers 2
|2,599
|500
|2,099
|PS5 Rise of the Ronin
|5,199
|2,600
|2,599
|PS5 Stellar Blade
|5,199
|2,000
|3,199
|PS5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
|3,199
|1,600
|1,599
|PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
|4,199
|1,600
|2,599
|PS5 Gran Turismo 7
|5,199
|2,600
|2,599
|PS5 God of War Ragnarök
|5,199
|3,100
|2,099
|PS5 The Last of Us Part 1 Remake
|5,199
|2,600
|2,599
|PS5 Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut
|5,199
|2,600
|2,599
|PS5 Death Stranding Directors Cut
|3,199
|1,600
|1,599
|PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|5,199
|2,600
|2,599
|PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5)
|4,199
|2,100
|2,099
|PS5 Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5)
|4,199
|2,100
|2,099