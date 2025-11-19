HomeNewsPlayStation Black Friday Sale 2025 Announced in India: Check Discounts on Games,...

PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2025 Announced in India: Check Discounts on Games, PS5, PS5 Accessories

PlayStation Black Friday sale 2025

PlayStation Black Friday sale 2025 has been announced in India by Sony which is set to bring discounts on the PS5 Console (CFI-2008A01X) and PS5 Digital Edition (CFI-2008B01X), PS5 accessories and select PS5 and PS4 games as well. Here’s everything to know about the discounts you can avail during the sale period.

PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2025: Details

Starting November 21 and going through December 4, consumers can avail discounts on PS5 console across participating Online and Offline retailers, which includes:

  • Online: Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto
  • Offline: Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center and other authorized PlayStation retailers.

The detailed offers on PS5 and PS5 accessories are as follows:

ProductMRPPromo Discount (Rs)Promo Price
PS5PlayStation5 Console Disc D Chassis54,9905,00049,990
PlayStation5 Digital D Chassis49,9905,00044,990
DualSense ControllerDualSense Controller White 6,3902,0004,390
DualSense Controller Black 6,3902,0004,390
DualSense Controller RED6,3902,0004,390
DualSense Controller Grey Camo6,3902,0004,390
DualSense Controller Ice Blue6,3902,0004,390
DualSense Controller Metallic Blue6,8492,0004,849
DualSense Controller Metallic Red6,8492,0004,849
DualSense Controller CHRM TEAL6,8492,0004,849
DualSense Controller CHRM INDIGO6,8492,0004,849
PS5 Access Controller7,7002,0005,700
DualSense Wireless Controller    18,9903,00015,990
PS    VR2PlayStation VR2/RUS/IND44,99910,00034,999
Pulse FamilyPulse Elite Wireless headset12,9905,0007,990
Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds18,9909,0009,990
PS PortalPlayStation Portal18,9902,00016,990

As for the games, the PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2025 discounts are as follows:

Material DescriptionMRPPromo Discount (Rs)PromoPrice
PS5 Lost Soul Aside4,1991,0003,199
PS5 Death Stranding 25,1991,0004,199
PS5 Astro Bot4,1991,0003,199
PS5 Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered3,1991,6001,599
PS5 Lego Horizon Adventures2,5991,0001,599
PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 25,1992,6002,599
PS5 The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered3,1991,1002,099
PS5 Helldivers 22,5995002,099
PS5 Rise of the Ronin5,1992,6002,599
PS5 Stellar Blade5,1992,0003,199
PS5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection3,1991,6001,599
PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition4,1991,6002,599
PS5 Gran Turismo 75,1992,6002,599
PS5 God of War Ragnarök5,1993,1002,099
PS5 The Last of Us Part 1 Remake5,1992,6002,599
PS5 Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut5,1992,6002,599
PS5 Death Stranding Directors Cut3,1991,6001,599
PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart5,1992,6002,599
PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5)4,1992,1002,099
PS5 Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5)4,1992,1002,099

