Realme GT 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Availability, Specifications

Realme GT 8 Peo has debuted in India as the brand’s latest flagship with the most powerful hardware the company has to offer at the moment. It gets the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, triple rear cameras, a 7000mAh battery, and much more. Here’s everything to know about it.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Price, Availability

The Realme GT 8 Pro will be available in Diary White and Urban Blue starting at Rs 72,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs 78,999 for the 16GB + 512GB version. The GT 8 Pro Dream Edition will also be introduced in a 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration, priced at Rs 79,999.

One can avail a Rs 5,000 bank discount on the two variants of the regular GT 8 Pro with select bank cards. Further, buyers will also get the Camera Deco Set for free when purchasing the standard GT 8 Pro.

The device will go on sale starting November 25 on Flipkart, Realme’s website, and other mainline stores.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Specifications

The Realme GT 8 Pro sports a 6.79-inch 2K Resolution (3136 x 1440 pixels) AMOLED Display with LTPS technology, a 144Hz refresh rate, 508 ppi, 360Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 10-bit colours, and 7000 nits peak brightness. It is protected with Gorillas Glass 7i.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 skin on top with support for 4 major OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates.

As for the optics, the GT 8 Pro has triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 200MP f/2.6 Samsung ISOCELL HP5 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It has a 32MP f/2.4 sensor on the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT 8 Pro packs a 7000mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support and 50W wireless charging. Additionally, it includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and VC liquid cooling. The device is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated.