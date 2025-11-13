Garmin Dash Cam X Series Launched in India: Everything to Know

Garmin Dash Cam X series has been announced in India consisting of the Dash Cam Mini 3, X110, X210 and the flagship X310. The series delivers “crystal-clear video Resolution up to 4K Ultra HD, ensuring drivers are always protected with credible video evidence in case of unexpected incidents,” said Garmin.
Garmin Dash Cam X Series: Price, Availability
Garmin Dash Cam X series retails for-
- Dash cam Mini 3-MRP Rs 15,990
- Dash cam X110- MRP Rs 20,990
- Dash cam X210-MRP Rs 26,990
- Dash cam X310-MRP Rs 32,990
Customers can purchase the Garmin Dash Cam X series through Garmin India Website, E- commerce platforms: Amazon and Flipkart and leading auto accessories stores.
Garmin Dash Cam X Series: Features
The Dash Cam X series is now available in India with the Garmin Clarity polarizer lens, designed to minimise windshield glare and reflections on Indian roads. Clarity HDR optics provide sharp video quality even in low light and night-time conditions, making it ideal for city commutes and long highway drives.
Key Features:
Dash Cam Mini 3
- Ultra-compact, screen-free design
- 1080p HD recording with 140° wide field of view
- Garmin Clarity polarizer lens + HDR optics for glare reduction and low-light clarity
- GPS stamping with time, date, location, and speed
Dash Cam X110
- 1080p HD video with 2.4” LCD display for quick playback
- Parking Guard for alerts if the car is bumped or tampered with while parked
Dash Cam X210
- Upgraded 1440p Quad HD recording with 2.4” LCD screen
- Parking Guard with optional Vault Cloud Storage for secure video backup
Dash Cam X310
- Premium 4K Ultra HD recording with intuitive touchscreen controls
- Parking Guard plus Live View monitoring via Garmin Drive App
- Multi-camera support for complete vehicle coverage
The Garmin Dash Cam series provides smarter, safer, and more convenient driving through a combination of advanced safety features and superior video clarity. All models record in high definition with Garmin Clarity polarizer lens and HDR optics for sharp footage in both day and night conditions. Built-in GPS provides accurate speed, location, and timestamp data.
Each dash cam has Incident Detection (G-Sensor) to automatically save recordings during collisions and Offline Voice Control for hands-free operation, allowing drivers to save clips, take snapshots, and manage audio without distraction, which can be later saved and shared in a GPX file. Seamless integration with the Garmin Drive App makes it simple to store, organize, and share footage, and multiple dash cams can be connected for different perspectives.
The X110, X210, and X310 models improve road safety with ADAS features and Advanced Driver Alerts such as Forward Collision, Lane Departure, Speed Camera notifications, and a “Go” alert. Travelapse trip highlights allow users to easily condense hours of driving footage into minutes of highlights for a fun, creative video. With the optional Vault subscription, drivers can unlock cloud storage, receive Parking Guard alerts when their vehicle is disturbed, and access Live View monitoring in real time directly from their smartphone.