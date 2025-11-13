Garmin Dash Cam X Series Launched in India: Everything to Know

Garmin Dash Cam X series has been announced in India consisting of the Dash Cam Mini 3, X110, X210 and the flagship X310. The series delivers “crystal-clear video Resolution up to 4K Ultra HD, ensuring drivers are always protected with credible video evidence in case of unexpected incidents,” said Garmin.

Garmin Dash Cam X Series: Price, Availability

Garmin Dash Cam X series retails for-

Dash cam Mini 3-MRP Rs 15,990

Dash cam X110- MRP Rs 20,990

Dash cam X210-MRP Rs 26,990

Dash cam X310-MRP Rs 32,990

Customers can purchase the Garmin Dash Cam X series through Garmin India Website, E- commerce platforms: Amazon and Flipkart and leading auto accessories stores.

Garmin Dash Cam X Series: Features

The Dash Cam X series is now available in India with the Garmin Clarity polarizer lens, designed to minimise windshield glare and reflections on Indian roads. Clarity HDR optics provide sharp video quality even in low light and night-time conditions, making it ideal for city commutes and long highway drives.

Key Features:

Dash Cam Mini 3

Ultra-compact, screen-free design

1080p HD recording with 140° wide field of view

Garmin Clarity polarizer lens + HDR optics for glare reduction and low-light clarity

GPS stamping with time, date, location, and speed

Dash Cam X110

1080p HD video with 2.4” LCD display for quick playback

Parking Guard for alerts if the car is bumped or tampered with while parked

Dash Cam X210

Upgraded 1440p Quad HD recording with 2.4” LCD screen

Parking Guard with optional Vault Cloud Storage for secure video backup

Dash Cam X310

Premium 4K Ultra HD recording with intuitive touchscreen controls

Parking Guard plus Live View monitoring via Garmin Drive App

Multi-camera support for complete vehicle coverage

Read More: Garmin Venu X1 Smartwatch Launched in India: Things to Know

The Garmin Dash Cam series provides smarter, safer, and more convenient driving through a combination of advanced safety features and superior video clarity. All models record in high definition with Garmin Clarity polarizer lens and HDR optics for sharp footage in both day and night conditions. Built-in GPS provides accurate speed, location, and timestamp data.

Each dash cam has Incident Detection (G-Sensor) to automatically save recordings during collisions and Offline Voice Control for hands-free operation, allowing drivers to save clips, take snapshots, and manage audio without distraction, which can be later saved and shared in a GPX file. Seamless integration with the Garmin Drive App makes it simple to store, organize, and share footage, and multiple dash cams can be connected for different perspectives.

The X110, X210, and X310 models improve road safety with ADAS features and Advanced Driver Alerts such as Forward Collision, Lane Departure, Speed Camera notifications, and a “Go” alert. Travelapse trip highlights allow users to easily condense hours of driving footage into minutes of highlights for a fun, creative video. With the optional Vault subscription, drivers can unlock cloud storage, receive Parking Guard alerts when their vehicle is disturbed, and access Live View monitoring in real time directly from their smartphone.