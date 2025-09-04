HomeNewsSony IER-EX15C USB-C Wired Earbuds Launched in India

Sony IER-EX15C USB-C Wired Earbuds Launched in India

Sony IER-EX15C USB-C wired earbuds have been launched in India and here’s everything they offer.

Sony IER-EX15C

Sony IER-EX15C USB-C wired earbuds have been announced in India as the brand’s first ever pair of wired earbuds to debut in the region. “Equipped with a compact 5mm driver and a high-compliance diaphragm, the IER-EX15C delivers powerful bass and crisp vocals, all in a lightweight and comfortable design,” said the brand.

Sony IER-EX15C: Price, Availability

The new C-Type wired earphones will be available across all Sony Center, major electronic stores,www.ShopatSC.com and other e-commerce portal in India from today, September 4, 2025 onwards. They can be bought in white, black, blue, and pink colours.

Sony IER-EX15C: Specifications

The IER-EX15C wired earphones are aimed at users who want a simple, plug-and-play audio solution without worrying about charging or pairing. Designed to work seamlessly with smartphones, tablets, laptops, and most USB-C devices, the IER-EX15C offers dependable performance across music, calls, and video playback.

The earphones come with a compact 5mm driver that features a high-compliance diaphragm, “delivering deep bass along with clear and crisp vocals.” An in-line remote control makes it easy to adjust volume, play or pause tracks, mute the microphone, or answer calls with just a press of a button. For everyday convenience, the serrated tangle-resistant cable keeps the earphones neatly organized, while the included cable adjuster adds an extra layer of usability.

Sony has also focused on comfort with a lightweight, compact design and three sizes of hybrid silicone ear tips, ensuring a snug and secure fit for different ear shapes. Combined with its durable build and straightforward functionality, the IER-EX15C caters to anyone looking for a reliable and hassle-free listening experience on the go.

