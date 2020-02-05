  • 16:20 Feb 05, 2020

Sony HT-S20R soundbar launched in India for Rs 14,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 05, 2020 3:15 pm

The soundbar comes with a price tag of Rs 14,990 and it is available for purchase from Sony Center, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals starting from February 07, 2020.
Sony has today announced the launch of its latest soundbar in India. Dubbed Sony HT-S20R, the soundbar comes with a price tag of Rs 14,990 and it is available for purchase from Sony Center, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals starting from February 07, 2020. 

 

The company claims that the latest soundbar delivers up to 400W of power output with its 160mm driver unit of a subwoofer. It comes with 5.1 channel for a surround sound experience. This is possible with its rear speakers and an external subwoofer that works with a 3 channels soundbar. The device comes with a USB port to plug and play music via pen drive. It can be connected to a smartphone using Bluetooth connection. 

 

The soundbar comes with a metal finish and it supports HDMI ARC, which lets users connect to a compatible TV with a single cable. For non-HDMI compatible TVs, it offers options like optical input or analogue input. There is a remote control that can be used for some customisation. One can select different modes like Auto, Standard, Cinema and Music. There are also Night and Voice modes that use subwoofer control to fine-tune viewing and listening experience. 

 

Meanwhile, the company introduced WI-1000XM2 wireless headphones that come with a price tag of Rs 21,990. The major highlight of the latest headphones is the noise cancellation feature. The device comes with HD NC QN1 processor. The processor helps to prevent ambient noise from entering the ear while dual noise sensor technology cancels any noise.

 

The headphones are loaded with adaptive sound control that automatically detects whether a user is travelling, walking or waiting and then adjust listening automatically by changing the headphone sound settings and the background sound volume to allow voices to be heard. It has a frequency range of 3Hz to 40,000 Hz.

