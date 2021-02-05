Sony discounts multiple audio products for Valentine's Day

Sony has discounted multiple products including its Noise-Cancelling headphones, TWS earphones, and BT speaker

Sony India today announced special discounts on select products as a part of its Valentine's Day offers. The offer starts from 04th February 2021 and is valid till 14th February 2021 and can be availed across several online and offline channels.

The discounts on BRAVIA Televisions include:

Discount of up to 30% on select BRAVIA televisions

BRAVIA OLED 164 cm (65), 139 cm (55) available from Rs. 149,990/- onwards

Up to 5% additional Cashback on select BRAVIA range with SBI card.

‘Create Your Own Cinema at Home’ with discounts of Rs.5,000 on special soundbars combo offer with 40-inch or above BRAVIA televisions

Product Price Discounted Price

NC Headphones

WH-1000XM4 29,990/- 24,990/-

WH-1000XM3. 29,990/- 19,990/-

WH-XB900N. 19,990/- 16,990/-

WH-H910N 24,990/- 14,990/-

WH-CH710N 14,990/- 7,990/-

TWS Earbuds

WF-1000XM3 19,990/- 13,990/-

WF-SP800N 18,990/- 13,990/-

WF-XB700. 11,990/- 7,990/-

Headphones

WH-CH510. 4,990/- 2,990/-

WI-XB400. 4,990/- 2,990/-

WI-C310. 3,290/- 2,490/-

WI-C200. 2,990/- 1,699/-

BT Speaker

SRS-XB402M 24,990/- 14,990/-

SRS-XB43. 21,990/- 14,990/-

SRS-XB33. 15,990/- 11,490/-

SRS-XB23. 10,990/- 7,990/-