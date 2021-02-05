Advertisement

Sony discounts multiple audio products for Valentine's Day

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 05, 2021 7:18 pm

Latest News

Sony has discounted multiple products including its Noise-Cancelling headphones, TWS earphones, and BT speaker
Advertisement

Sony India today announced special discounts on select products as a part of its Valentine's Day offers. The offer starts from 04th February 2021 and is valid till 14th February 2021 and can be availed across several online and offline channels.

 

The discounts on BRAVIA Televisions include:

 

  1. Discount of up to 30% on select BRAVIA televisions

 

Advertisement

  1. BRAVIA OLED 164 cm (65), 139 cm (55) available from Rs. 149,990/- onwards

 

  1. Up to 5% additional Cashback on select BRAVIA range with SBI card.

 

  1. ‘Create Your Own Cinema at Home’ with discounts of Rs.5,000 on special soundbars combo offer with 40-inch or above BRAVIA televisions 

 

Product                    Price                   Discounted Price

 

NC Headphones 

 

WH-1000XM4      29,990/-             24,990/-

WH-1000XM3.     29,990/-             19,990/-

WH-XB900N.       19,990/-              16,990/-

WH-H910N           24,990/-              14,990/-

WH-CH710N        14,990/-                7,990/-

 

TWS Earbuds

 

WF-1000XM3       19,990/-               13,990/-

WF-SP800N         18,990/-               13,990/-

WF-XB700.           11,990/-                  7,990/-

 

Headphones 

 

WH-CH510.            4,990/-                2,990/-

WI-XB400.              4,990/-                2,990/-

WI-C310.                 3,290/-                 2,490/-

WI-C200.                2,990/-                 1,699/-

 

BT Speaker

 

SRS-XB402M        24,990/-            14,990/-

SRS-XB43.             21,990/-              14,990/-

SRS-XB33.             15,990/-               11,490/-

SRS-XB23.             10,990/-               7,990/-

Sony Xperia 1 III appears in high-res renders, specifications leaked

Sony Xperia Pro announced with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4K HDR Display and more

Sony launches XS-AW8 compact powered subwoofer for Rs 19,990

Sony Alpha 1 full-frame mirrorless camera launched with 50.1MP Sensor, 8K recording

Sony Xperia Compact leaked render shows 5.5-inch display, dual rear camera

Sony Xperia 10 III surface with 6-inch display, triple rear camera setup

Latest News from Sony

You might like this

Tags: Sony

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Seagate launches Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S in India

iGear launches 'Symphony' Battery-Free Wireless Bell for Rs 1,499

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies