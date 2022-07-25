Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K series TVs launched in India

Sony has launched a new television series in India called Bravia XR OLED A80K. As the name suggests, the television sets under these series come with OLED displays. Further, the TVs feature XR OLED motion technology and 4K upscaling as well. Moreover, there’s support Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology using which the TV outputs audio directly via the screen.

The Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K series comes in three sizes including 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch. The retail price of the 65-inch model (XR-65A80K) is Rs 2,65,990 while the 77-inch model (XR-77A80K) will retail at Rs 5,50,990. The price for the 55-inch model (XR-55A80K) is yet to be announced. The TVs are available for purchase via Sony’s own Shopatsc.com website.

Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K Series Features, Specifications

The Bravia XR OLED A80K Series comes with Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR which understands how the human eye focuses, cross analyses the images to give real life depth, extraordinary contrast and vivid colours. The series can unlock over a billion colours with ths Triluminos Pro technology.

The TVs feature XR OLED motion technology and 4K upscaling. In addition to 4K 120 fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), there’s support for Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone, Dolby Vision and a dedicated auto gaming mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility for latest console compatibility such as the PS5. For audio, you get Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, which projects sound directly through the screen.

There are three actuators behind the television which vibrate along with two actuators on the sides to enhance the high-frequency sound. The left and right subwoofers boost the bass. There’s also support for Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode.

The BRAVIA Cam is also supported by the Sony BRAVIA XR OLED A80K series so users can connect to it and use its gesture control, proximity alert, voice chat, and other features. Additionally, the TV runs on Google TV platform meaning it has access to Google Assistant as well. The TVs support casting via Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.