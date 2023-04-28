HomeNewsA new Sony Xperia is arriving on May 11, Xperia 1 V...

A new Sony Xperia is arriving on May 11, Xperia 1 V expected

Sony has announced that it will be launching a new Xperia smartphone on May 11, and it is expected to be the Xperia 1 V.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Sony Xperia 1 V

Highlights

  • Sony is going to launch a new Xperia 1 series smartphone on May 11
  • Sony Xperia 1 V is expected to debut at the event
  • Sony Xperia 1 V may have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood

Sony remains dormant for the whole year after releasing a new Xperia device and now, it’s time when the brand introduces a new smartphone. The brand has announced that it will be launching a new Xperia smartphone in Japan next month, on the 11th of May, which is exactly a year after the Xperia 1 IV was launched.

While Sony didn’t explicitly mention the model name of the device, it is expected to be the Sony Xperia 1 V which will succeed last year’s Xperia 1 IV. Within the tweet, Sony mentions that the “Next-gen Sensor. Next-gen Imaging. Next ONE is coming”, which actually hints towards its Xperia 1 series smartphones.

The Sony Xperia 1 V launch event will be live-streamed on the brand’s official YouTube channel. The leaked renders for the device, that came out in February of this year, suggest a design language similar to last year’s model. It seems to have a triple rear camera system at the rear which is vertically stacked.

The sensor setup could include a 12-megapixel primary lens, a 48-megapixel secondary ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary telephoto lens. The headphone jack, shutter button, and power button with an integrated fingerprint reader are there on the right spine. The smartphone will supposedly include a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

It could be equipped with a 5000mAh battery and 16GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood. It is also expected to retain the a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display from last year’s Xperia 1 IV, which also had support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 240Hz motion blur rate.

