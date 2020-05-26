Sony Bravia X8000H and X7500H 4K HDR TV series launched in India

The brand has introduced X8000H and X7500H 4K HDR TV series in the country starting at Rs 79,990.

Sony has today launched its new range of 4K HDR Smart TVs in India. The brand has introduced X8000H and X7500H 4K HDR TV series in the country starting at Rs 79,990.

The 85X8000H Smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 5,99,990, 65X8000H is priced Rs 1,39,990 and 55X7500H will be launched at Rs. 79,990. The Smart TVs are available across all Sony Centers along with major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India. The company has revealed that customers can avail an additional 5 per cent cashback on select bank credit cards with applicable terms and conditions.

Sony’s new 4K HDR TV available in 216 cm (85), 189 cm (75), 165 cm (65), 140 cm (55), 123 cm (49) and 108 cm (43) for X8000H series and 140 cm (55), 123 cm (49) and 108 cm (43) for the X7500H series. The company says that the X800H series comes with X1 4K HDR picture processor that comes with object-based HDR remaster technology to enhance contrast, details and colours. The X7500H series comes with X1 4K picture processor. Both the series are loaded with 4K X-Reality Pro that upscales 2K and Full HD images to 4K resolution. It comes with a Triluminos display that the brand claims reproduces more colours than conventional television.

In terms of audio, the X8000H comes with new X-balanced speaker. This is available for 65-inch and 85-inch models. The series also comes with Dolby Atmos for enhanced sound experience, while the X7500H series is loaded with the bass reflex speaker that provides a low-end sound that is well-suited for movies, sports and music. The Smart TV series runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes with Sony’s original UI menus and voice controls. Sony’s voice-activated TVs work alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience.

The Sony Bravia X8000H series also supports AirPlay and Apple HomeKit support. Both the series are loaded with smart remotes that come with a slimmer design language and features built-in voice control microphone and enhanced button layout to provide a user-friendly experience.