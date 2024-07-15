Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 8, Bar 9 Soundbars Launched in India

Sony India has announced the launch of two new soundbars in India, including the Theatre Bar 8 and the Theatre Bar 9. The new premium soundbars from Sony come with features like 360 Spatial audio mapping, Sound field optimisation, and much more. Here’s everything they offer along with their pricing details.

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 8, Bar 9: Price, Availability, Offers

BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9 soundbars will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), ShopAtSC portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India from today, 15th July 2024 onwards. The Bar 8 has a price tag of Rs 89,990 while the Bar 9 is priced at Rs 1,29,990.

There is an additional cashback offer of Rs 8,000 on Bar 8 and Rs 10,000 on Bar 9, which can be availed through selected credit cards in both online and offline channels. A special combo offer discount of Rs 8,000 is also available on the purchase of selected BRAVIA televisions along with the two new soundbars.

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 8, Bar 9: Features

The Theatre Bar 9 and Bar support optional subwoofers and rear speakers to enhance your audio setup. The wireless subwoofer delivers deep bass with its powerful driver and passive radiator. Meanwhile, the wireless rear speakers, such as the SA-RS5, feature up-firing speakers and built-in batteries for flexible placement without the need for power outlets.

The soundbars utilise Sony’s Proprietary 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology, where multiple phantom speakers are generated in locations where there are no actual physical speakers, such as above or to the side. This enables a 360 spatial sound experience that is optimized for a specific home setting, with a wide sound field.

With the new soundbars, one can experience 360 Spatial Sound Mapping using just a single soundbar. Additionally, compared to their predecessor models, the new Bar 8 and Bar 9 have more speaker units, producing a more immersive 360 Spatial Sound experience. In addition, as they support Sound Field Optimisation, the soundbars automatically adjust and tune each speaker based on the layout of your room to help find the optimum location to place your system.

Read More: Sony Bravia Theatre Quad Audio System Launched In India: Price, Features

The soundbars have support for audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos immersive audio and DTS, along with an IMAX Enhanced certification as well. Acoustic Center Sync feature integrates your sound system, such as a soundbar, with the TV so that the sound precisely matches the action on the screen. When you combine Bravia TVs and Bravia Theatre products, the Acoustic Center Sync function fuses the sound of the TV’s speakers and the soundbar seamlessly, “creating a cinema-like experience where the sound appears to come directly from the TV screen,” as per Sony.

The soundbars support Voice Zoom 3 technology that’s powered by AI. The feature helps recognizes human dialogue through an AI algorithm and then amplifies or reduces its volume, ensuring that even subtle dialogue sounds loud and clear. Settings for Voice Zoom 3 and the Bravia Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9, when connected to Bravia, can be operated using the new Bravia Connect App (formerly Home Entertainment Connect App) without displaying the menu bar on the TV screen while watching a movie.

The Bravia Connect app also allows users to adjust settings, manage audio preferences, and access additional features. For those who are also into gaming, the soundbars offer support for 8K/4K at 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). They further feature HDMI ARC and Optical Input for seamless connectivity with various devices.