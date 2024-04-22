Sony Bravia Theatre Quad Audio System Launched In India: Price, Features

Sony has launched a new home audio system in India, dubbed Bravia Theatre Quad. The new audio system from Sony packs features like 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, Sound Field Optimization, and compatibility with IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Atmos, among others. Here’s every detail about it.

Sony Bravia Theatre Quad: Price, Availability

The Bravia Theatre Quad will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), the ShoptAtSC portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India from today, 22nd April 2024, onwards. It is priced at Rs 1,99,990.

Sony Bravia Theatre Quad: Features

The audio system introduces 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, which creates a three-dimensional audio environment, enveloping listeners from all directions. Sound Field Optimisation is also supported by the home audio system, which automatically measures the relative height and position of each speaker, room acoustic, and listener position and then, based on this information, it will create multiple phantom speakers analyzing the acoustic characteristics of the space and listener position. This feature adjusts the audio settings to deliver the best sound experience, regardless of room size or shape.

The acoustic centre sync allows for synchronizing of audio output, creatig a cohesive audio-visual environment. Voice Zoom3 intelligently enhances clarity of dialogue by recognising speech in the BRAVIA Theatre Quad, ensuring clear speech amidst action-packed scenes or noisy environments. It also supports compatibility with IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Atmos technologies.

Read More: Sony Reinforces Camera Market Amidst Smartphone Competition

With the Bravia Connect app, you can manage BRAVIA Theatre Quad’s settings from your smartphone or tablet. Next up, it integrates with popular streaming platforms and voice assistants, including Alexa, Airplay2, and Spotify. The device supports Bluetooth; apart from that, it comes with four wireless speakers, all of which can be mounted on a table or a wall. Additionally, one control box is included, equipped with HDMI (eARC) and Optical connectivity options. One can connect their TV using either HDMI or Optical cables.

It also supports an optional wireless subwoofer. For richer bass, you can add the SA-SW5 wireless subwoofer, which has 300W output from a 180mm driver with a passive radiator. Or opt for the SA-SW3 wireless subwoofer, which has 200W of sound from a compact bass reflex subwoofer with a 160mm driver.