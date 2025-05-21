Sony Bravia 2 II TV Series Announced in India: Everything to Know

Sony Bravia 2 II series has been announced in India featuring 4K Ultra HD LED display technology, Google TV, X1 picture processor, and more. The series is available in multiple screen sizes up to 75-inches. Here’s everything to know about the newly announced Sony TVs in India.

Sony Bravia 2 II: Price, Availability

The pricing and availability details for all screen sizes of the Bravia 2 II series is as follows:

K-75S25M2 (75-inch): Rs 1,45,990 – Available now

K-65S25M2 (65-inch): Rs 97,990 – Available now

K-55S25M2 (55-inch): Rs 75,990 – Available now

K-43S25M2 (43-inch): Rs 50,990 – Available now

K-50S25M2: Details to be announced

K-50S22M2: Details to be announced

K-43S22M2: Details to be announced

These models will be available across all Sony Centers & major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India. As part of ongoing offers, customers can avail cashback of up to Rs. 5,000/- on purchase of BRAVIA 2 II televisions. Additionally, easy EMI options are also available, starting from Rs 1,849 for 108 cm (43), and Rs 2,995 139 cm (55), 164 cm (65), and 189 cm (75) screen sizes.

Sony Bravia 2 II: Features

The new set of TVs from Sony feature the X1 Picture Processor, which uses advanced algorithms to reduce noise and enhance detail. With an even clearer 4K signal, everything you watch appears closer to true 4K resolution, enriched with lifelike colors powered by Live Color technology.

Content filmed in 2K or even Full HD is upscaled close to 4K Resolution by 4K X-Reality™ PRO, using a unique 4K database. Motionflow XR technology creates and inserts extra frames between the original ones for a smoother video playback. It analyzes key visual elements across successive frames and calculates split-second moments of missing action.

BRAVIA 2 II series features open baffle down-firing twin speakers that deliver 20 watts of powerful sound, along with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The open baffle speakers offer impressive low-end sound, ideal for movies, sports, and music, says Sony.

With the new BRAVIA 2 II series, you can download over 10,000 apps and access more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes, plus live TV—all in one place, thanks to Google TV. The BRAVIA 2 II series boasts a minimalist design with its ultra-narrow bezel.

With ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) in HDMI 2.1, the BRAVIA 2 II recognizes when a console is connected and powered on, automatically switching to low latency mode offering a smoother, more responsive gameplay crucial for fast-paced, high-intensity games. With Auto HDR Tone Mapping, HDR settings are optimized instantly during your PS5 console’s initial setup.

The BRAVIA 2 II series includes SONY PICTURES CORE, a movie service that offers a selection of the latest Sony Pictures releases and classic blockbusters. With Pure Stream, you can stream HDR movies at up to 80 Mbps, delivering picture quality comparable to 4K UHD Blu-ray. The BRAVIA 2 II television comes with movie credits, allowing you to redeem up to five movies and enjoy up to 12 months of access to a curated selection of up to 100 movies, updated regularly.