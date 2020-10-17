Advertisement

Sony announces PS5 Indian price

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 17, 2020 9:10 pm

Sony has announced the Indian prices for the PS5 where the digital version will cost Rs 39,999 and optical drive version will cost Rs 49,999
Sony, after a considerable delay, has announced the Indian pricing for the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation 5 (with optical drive) will sell for Rs 49,990 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (without Optical Drive) will sell for Rs 39,990. 

 

There's no update on the release date for the PlayStation 5 and Sony confirms that it will be updating soon regarding the same. Some of the leaks around the internet are suggesting a November 19th release. We will update you on the same when we get any information. Here are the prices for the official accessories: 

 

DualSense Wireless Controller - Rs 5,990

HD Camera - Rs 5,190

PULSE 3D Wireless Headset - Rs 8,590

Media Remote - Rs 2,590

DualSense Charging Station - Rs 2,590

 

Sony has also announced the prices for some of the games for the PS5 that will be available at the time of launch:

 

Demon's Souls - Rs 4,999

Destruction Allstars - Rs 4,999

Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition - Rs 4,999

Sackboy A Big Adventure - Rs 3,999

Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales - Rs 3,999 

 

Read More: PlayStation 5 launch in November: 5 Things you should know

 

PS5 Specifications 

 

PS5

 

The PlayStation 5 runs on an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and features a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, which outputs 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units running at 2.23GHz each The PS5 will have a solid-state drive (SSD) of up to 825GB, and system memory of 16GB. The console will support features like real-time ray tracing. The machine will support 4K graphics at a 120Hz refresh rate, and there is also support for outputting 8K graphics. The system will have 3D tempest audio for better audio visual experience.

 

There are 2 variants for the PS5, one with an optical drive which will support 4K Blu-Ray discs for games and one will be the Digital-Only variant where you will have to sign in with your PlayStation ID, and then go to PlayStation Store to buy the games from the store because there will be no optical drive. 

 

As for international pricing, the PlayStation 5 with Optical Drive costs $499 (Approx Rs 36,000) and the Digital-Only variant costs $399 (Approx Rs 29,000). 

