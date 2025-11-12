Xbox Cloud Gaming Launched in India: Supported Devices, Plans, and More

HomeNewsXbox Cloud Gaming Launched in India: Supported Devices, Plans, and More

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available in India with three Game Pass plan options, multiple supported devices, and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Xbox Cloud Gaming has been announced in India and the service is now fully operational in the country which means you do not need an Xbox console anymore to play games that are exclusive to Xbox. With this launch, multiple eligible devices such as Samsung TVs launched in 2020 or later, and more, now support the service.

Xbox Cloud Gaming in India: Everything to Know

With the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, you can enjoy console games you love on the devices you already have. You can play using an Xbox Wireless Controller, Sony DualShock 4, and more – or play supported games with touch controls. A high-speed internet connection wi5 over 20 speed is recommended for a smooth and lag-free experience. The plan prices for the Xbox Game Pass subscription which you need for cloud gaming in India are as follows:

PlanPrice (INR/month) (excluding GST)What’s included
Essential₹ 499Access to 50 + games, unlimited cloud streaming, online multiplayer. 
Premium₹ 699200 + games (including more from Xbox), cloud streaming.
Ultimate₹ 1,389400 + games, 75 + Day-One titles, includes EA Play, Ubisoft+ Classics, etc.
PC Game Pass₹ 939For Windows users; includes cloud streaming 

How to Get Started:

  1. Subscribe to one of the Game Pass plans (Essential/Premium/Ultimate).
  2. Ensure your device meets minimum OS/browser requirements.
  3. On PC/mobile/tablet: go to the Cloud gaming website in a supported browser, sign in with your Microsoft account, connect a controller, and pick a game.
  4. On smart TVs/Fire TV: install the Xbox (if required), sign in, pair a controller, and start streaming.

Supported Devices:

Amazon Fire TV

  • Fire TV Stick Max (1st Gen)
  • Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) 
  • Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen)
  • Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen)

Android

  • Android OS 12.0 and later

iPhones

  • iPhone 14.4 and later

iPads

  • iPadOS 14.4 and later

MacBooks

  • MacOS 14.1.2 and later

Windows devices

  • Windows 10 version 20H2 and later (with Xbox app on Windows)

Smart TVs

  • Samsung: 2020 and newer Samsung smart TV models with software version 1300 and higher.
  • LG: Most 2022 LG TVs and 2023+ LG Smart TVs will run the Xbox app, allowing you to play cloud-based Xbox games. Supported devices include:
    • Select LG TVs and smart monitors with 24 or newer versions
    • 2024 and newer smart TVs
    • Select 2022 and 2023 TV models which have been updated to software version 23.20.01 or higher
    • 2022 OLED TVs
    • 2023 OLED, QNED, Nanocell, and TVs
    • 2025 U8s and U7s smart monitors

VR headsets

  • Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S

