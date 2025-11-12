Xbox Cloud Gaming Launched in India: Supported Devices, Plans, and More

Xbox Cloud Gaming has been announced in India and the service is now fully operational in the country which means you do not need an Xbox console anymore to play games that are exclusive to Xbox. With this launch, multiple eligible devices such as Samsung TVs launched in 2020 or later, and more, now support the service.
Xbox Cloud Gaming in India: Everything to Know
With the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, you can enjoy console games you love on the devices you already have. You can play using an Xbox Wireless Controller, Sony DualShock 4, and more – or play supported games with touch controls. A high-speed internet connection wi5 over 20 Mbps speed is recommended for a smooth and lag-free experience. The plan prices for the Xbox Game Pass subscription which you need for cloud gaming in India are as follows:
Plan
Price (INR/month) (excluding GST)
What’s included
Essential
₹ 499
Access to 50 + games, unlimited cloud streaming, online multiplayer.
Premium
₹ 699
200 + games (including more from Xbox), cloud streaming.
Ultimate
₹ 1,389
400 + games, 75 + Day-One titles, includes EA Play, Ubisoft+ Classics, etc.
PC Game Pass
₹ 939
For Windows users; includes cloud streaming
How to Get Started:
Subscribe to one of the Game Pass plans (Essential/Premium/Ultimate).
Ensure your device meets minimum OS/browser requirements.
On PC/mobile/tablet: go to the Cloud gaming website in a supported browser, sign in with your Microsoft account, connect a controller, and pick a game.
On smart TVs/Fire TV: install the Xbox App (if required), sign in, pair a Bluetooth controller, and start streaming.