PlayStation 5 launch in November: 5 Things you should know

The PS5 has been officially launched by Sony with the official prices. Here are the top 5 things you should know about it.

Features

The PlayStation 5 runs on an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and features a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, which outputs 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units running at 2.23GHz each The PS5 will have a solid-state drive (SSD) of up to 825GB, and system memory of 16GB. The console will support features like real-time ray tracing. The machine will support 4K graphics at a 120Hz refresh rate, and there is also support for outputting 8K graphics. The system will have 3D tempest audio for better audio visual experience.

There are 2 variants for the PS5, one with an optical drive which will support 4K Blu-Ray discs for games and one will be the Digital-Only variant where you will have to sign in with your PlayStation ID, and then go to PlayStation Store to buy the games from the store because there will be no optical drive.

Sony has also claimed that there will be backward compatibility for games which means you can play PS4 games on your PS5 console.

Games

The PS5 will be available with a wide range of games, namely, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Devil May Cry 5, Fortnite, Demon’s Souls, Final Fantasy 16, Resident Evil Village, Gran Turismo 7, Deathloop, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Sackboy A Big Adventure, Demon’s Souls, Destruction AllStars, etc. Hogwarts Legacy, an open-world Harry Potter universe game will be available next year and God Of War: Ragnarok will be available sometime in 2021. Some of the other games included JETT : The Far Shore, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Little Devil Inside, HITMAN 3, Stray, The Pathless, Tribes of Midgar, etc.

Price

The PlayStation 5 with Optical Drive will cost $499 (Approx Rs 36,000) and the Digital-Only variant will cost $399 (Approx Rs 29,000). Indian pricing is yet to be revealed.

Availability

The PS5 will launch in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea on November 12. It will be available for the rest of the world starting November 19. Indian availability and price are yet to be announced.

How is it different from Xbox Series X?

The Xbox Series X and Series S pricing was also revealed a while back where the Series X costs Rs 49,990, and Series S costs Rs 34,990 in India

Comparing the on-paper specifications of both the consoles, the Xbox Series X has a CPU with clock speed of 3.8Ghz whereas the PS5 has a clock speed of 3.5Ghz, but this won't impact your gaming experience in any major way.

GPU renders the graphics of the game, and the better the power, the better the game will look. Gaming Processing Unit (GPU) is just a tad bit better on Xbox as it has 12 Teraflops of power with 52 compute units at performing 1.825GHz each. and PS5 gas 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units running at 2.23GHz each.

The PlayStation 5 wins in one department where it pushes data at 5.5GB per second. The Xbox does the same at 2.4GB per second. This means that in the PlayStation 5, the games will load significantly faster.

In the storage department, Xbox wins straightway as it has 1TB of storage whereas the PS5 has 825GB of storage. Both the consoles have 16GB of GDDR6 Memory. Both of them also have cloud storage solutions for your storage needs.