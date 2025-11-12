PlayStation 27-inch Gaming Monitor Announced for PS5 Gamers

A new PlayStation 27-inch Gaming Monitor with a DualSense Charging Hook has been announced by the gaming arm of Sony. “The new PlayStation gaming monitor pairs nicely with our recently announced Pulse Elevate wireless speakers which features lifelike desktop audio and seamless voice chat,” the company said in a blog post.

PlayStation 27-inch Gaming Monitor: Price, Availability

Initially launching in Japan and in the US, the gaming monitor from PlayStation will be available for purchase in 2026 with an exact release date and pricing details yet to be announced.

PlayStation 27-inch Gaming Monitor: Features

The new PlayStation 27-inch Gaming Monitor features a Quad High Definition (QHD) IPS display with up to 2560 x 1440 resolution. It has High Dynamic Range support with Auto HDR Tone Mapping that automatically adjusts HDR settings during setup on PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles.

It further features VRR support and refresh rates of up to 120 Hz for smooth and seamless gameplay on PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles, and 240 Hz on compatible PC and Mac devices.

A built-in Charging Hook for a DualSense or DualSense EDGE wireless controller (sold separately) is also present so users can easily charge their controllers through the monitor itself.

Read More: Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 Launch Delayed Once Again, Now Arriving November 2026

The PlayStation 27-inch gaming monitor also supports VESA mounting and has a full suite of audio and connectivity options, including USB ports for PlayStation Link adapter: