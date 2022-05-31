Sonos Ray compact soundbar launched for Rs 37,999

Sonos has today announced the expansion of its home theater line-up. The brand debuted Sonos Ray, a compact soundbar. Ray will be available in India from September for Rs 37,999.

Sonos Ray Features

The new soundbar is compatible with all of your favorite streaming services, so you can enjoy movies, music and more with simple setup and control. You have to just open the Sonos app and start listening in minutes.

You can easily control Ray with your existing TV remote, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2 and more. Add a pair of Ones to your home theater setup for surround sound or connect to any Sonos speaker for multi-room listening.

