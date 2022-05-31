Sonos Ray compact soundbar launched for Rs 37,999

Sonos has today announced the expansion of its home theater line-up. The brand debuted Sonos Ray, a compact soundbar. Ray will be available in India from September for Rs 37,999.
Sonos Ray Features
The new soundbar is compatible with all of your favorite streaming services, so you can enjoy movies, music and more with simple setup and control. You have to just open the Sonos app and start listening in minutes.
You can easily control Ray with your existing TV remote, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2 and more. Add a pair of Ones to your home theater setup for surround sound or connect to any Sonos speaker for multi-room listening.
You can see the features below:
- Room-Filling Sound: Custom-designed waveguides project sound from wall to wall, and advanced processing accurately positions elements throughout your room so you feel like you’re at the center of the story.
- Precisely Balanced: A new bass reflex system with a proprietary design delivers thrilling lows with perfectly weighted bass, while custom acoustics precisely harmonize mid and high-range frequencies.
- Tuned to Perfection: Like all Sonos speakers, Ray was tuned with the input of the Sonos Soundboard, a collection of leaders across music, film and more. Fine tune the sound even further with Trueplay to create the ideal listening experience for any room.
- Enhanced Listening: Sonos’ Speech Enhancement ensures even greater clarity so you never miss a word, while Night Sound reduces the intensity of loud effects so you don’t disturb anyone else at home.
- Compact Design: Whether you’re placing it on your media stand or tucking it inside a credenza, Ray’s understated and impressively compact design blends into any space.
- Sustainable Sound: Ray also features our most sustainable design packaging to date, with a gift box and protective cushions that are 100% post-consumer recycled paper.