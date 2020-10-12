Advertisement

Snokor iRocker Gods TWS earbuds launched, priced at Rs 1,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 12, 2020 11:46 am

Latest News

The new Snokor iRocker Gods are the newest set of TWS earbuds by Snokor which will be available on Flipkart starting 15th October.
Advertisement

Snokor, the audio brand by smartphone maker Infinix, has launched a new set of Truly Wireless Earbuds, called the iRocker Gods which will be available at a price of Rs 1,999 on Flipkart starting 15th October and will come in a white colour variant.

 

The Snokor iRocker Gods features a 13mm Dynamic bass boost driver. The company claims  Its advanced ATS 3015 chip ensures less battery consumption and quicker and stable connection. The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and also have an auto-connect where it automatically connects to the device you want to use it with, by just opening the case post pairing.

 

Advertisement

 

The earbuds case comes with a button that can allow the users to connect to a new device in double click and clear any paired list of devices at a long press of 10 seconds.

 

The Buds are also IPX5 rated which makes it sweat and dustproof. They also have Intelligent Touch Control feature that can allow the users to tap once for play/pause and twice for going to the next song. By tapping twice, you can activate Google and SIRI voice assistant to control your phones using simple voice commands. 

 

The iRocker Gods case has a 500mAh battery and a 35mAh battery in each earbud. Infinix said ina statement, the case can be charged in in 2 hours whereas the earbuds can replenish its battery in just one hour. In a single charge, the earbuds can offer upto 4 hours of music playtime and up to 4 hours of talktime. 

Infinix Zero 8i announced, comes with 48MP quad rear cameras, Helio G90T

Snokor iRocker Gods TWS earbuds to launch in India on 11 October

Infinix Hot 10 Launched, price starts at Rs 9999

Infinix Hot 10 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 16MP quad camera

Infinix Hot 10 price leaked ahead of launch on October 4 in India

Infinix Hot 10 Lite launched with MediaTek Helio A20 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Latest News from Infinix

You might like this

Tags: Infinix

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola Smart TVs to Launch in India on October 9

MediaTek launches AI-Enabled MT9602 Smart TV SoC, to come with upcoming Motorola TVs

Gaming, Video Experience and Download Speeds Keep Airtel on Top Among Mobile Operators

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?

Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?
Smartwatch or SmartBand: Things to keep in Mind

Smartwatch or SmartBand: Things to keep in Mind
lava wins Gold, Nokia Android 11 roadmap, Pixel 4A, Infinix Zero 8i

lava wins Gold, Nokia Android 11 roadmap, Pixel 4A, Infinix Zero 8i
airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab

airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab
Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon

Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon
Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies