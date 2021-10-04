Snapdragon 870 powered Xiaomi smartphone reportedly in works

Xiaomi is said to be working on a new smartphone that would arrive in the premium segment. The Xiaomi smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Apart from the processor, the leak has also spilled some beans on other specifications of the smartphone.

The leak comes from tipster @Bald Panda on Weibo who states that the Xiaomi phone will come with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Along with that, it will have a curved display with a punch hole up top and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will have an FHD+ resolution meaning around 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Further, on the back, you should get a 108MP primary sensor while one of the other sensors could include telephoto camera that brings 3x optical zoom. However, the tipster isn’t sure if this sensor will also make its way to the final product. Moreover, it will pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Details about the launch and availability of the device weren’t confirmed by the tipster. For that, we would have to wait for an official announcement or more leaks that should arrive during the course of the next weeks.

In related news to Xiaomi, the company recently launched the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G in India. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has been launched in India in two configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options. These models are priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively.

The phone sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it has Dolby Vision support. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The company has provided up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.