Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G launched in India at a price starting Rs 26,999

Xiaomi has today launched Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in India. The phone includes triple rear cameras, a flat 10-bit AMOLED display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and 33W fast charging support.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Price

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has been launched in India in two configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options. These models are priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively.

The phone comes in Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, Vinyl Black, and Diamond Dazzle colours. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will go on sale from October 2nd. It will be available for purchase from Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home and retail stores across the country.

Specifications

The phone sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it has Dolby Vision support. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The company has provided up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage on the device. It can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The phone also has a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel f/2.4 telemacro shooter. In addition, it comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. In addition, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes dual speakers. The device packs a 4,250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

It weighs only 158 grams and measures 6.81mm in thickness