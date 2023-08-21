Samsung Galaxy S24 series: All rumours in one place

Samsung is one of the most popular and innovative smartphone makers in the world, and every year, it launches a new flagship series in the Galaxy S line. The Galaxy S23 series, which debuted in February 2023, impressed us with its powerful performance, appealing design, and versatile cameras. While the Galaxy S24 series launch is still months away, rumours have already begun popping up on the internet and here’s what we know so far about the phones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rumours

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is still one of the most powerful smartphones of this year so far and surely, the S24 Ultra is set to get some notable upgrades. First off, the device is set to have a titanium frame which should make it more durable. While the overall design is expected to be largely similar to Galaxy S23 Ultra, the titanium frame should help the S24 Ultra feel more premium in the hand while being lightweight.

As for the display, Samsung may stick to the 6.8-inch panel it has used on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra but the major upgrade here would be in terms of refresh rate. It could bump up from 120Hz to 144Hz according to leak from SamLover. The device is expected to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, however, Exynos could also be seen making a comeback.

It has already been confirmed that Samsung is planning on bringing back the Exynos chip to its flagship Galaxy S series devices. Leaks suggest that some parts of the world could get an Exynos 2400-powered Galaxy S24 Ultra. Tarun Vats, a tipster on X, further says that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could pack up to 16GB RAM compared to 12GB on the current generation.

As for the battery capacity, leaks say that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could pack a battery that may use a new type of stacked technology which could theoretically increase the battery capacity while retaining the size of current batteries. This would also result in better thermals. However, known leakster on X, Yogesh Brar, claims that the smartphone will pack an identical battery as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, meaning a 5000mAh unit. Moreover, charging speeds may also remain the same, at 45 watts.

Lastly as for the cameras, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to retain the same 200MP camera sensor as the S23 Ultra with some improvements. Further, tipster Ice Universe claims that Samsung could use a 50MP telephoto lens with a 3x zoom for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Leaker Yogesh Brar also backed the claim and said that a 50MP telephoto lens is in the works, which will be an upgrade from the current 10MP telephoto sensor on the S23 Ultra.

Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ Rumours

The two lower models in the series, including the Galaxy S24 and S24+ are also said to get some major changes. While the earlier rumours suggested that the Plus model will be dropped from the Galaxy S series, Roland Quandt from WinFuture refuted the report and said that it does exist.

As for their design, the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ could have a further refined frame with it being flatter. This could bring the design language more in line with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. As of now, the frame of the S23 and S23+ is flat but relatively bulgy. On the front, the display sizes could remain same, meaning 6.1-inch for Galaxy S24 and 6.6-inch for Galaxy S24+ but with further thinned down bezels.

These panels could be LTPO, allowing them to reach refresh rates as low as 1Hz, similar to the S23 Ultra. Currently, the screens on Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ can reach as low as 48Hz. The chipset details remain the same as Galaxy S24 Ultra, meaning the combination of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 in different regions. The RAM capacity could increase from 8GB to 12GB on these models, with base storage also bumping up to 256GB.

As for the battery capacity, the S24+ battery capacity may be increased by 200mAh, bringing it to 4900mAh. Meanwhile, the smaller Galaxy S24 may or may not see a change in terms of battery size. The charging capabilities may also be identical to their predecessors.

The cameras could also be retained from the Galaxy S23 series, including all the three sensors. These will namely be the 50MP primary wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, multi-directional PDAF and OIS, a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom support, an f/3.4 aperture, OIS, PDAF and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.