Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ powered smartphones are arriving next month

Qualcomm unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC late last year while smartphones powered with the processor started coming in the same month. Now, a new leak says that Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ powered smartphones will be arriving in June. For those unaware, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is an upcoming processor from Qualcomm which will succeed the 8 Gen 1.

Tipster Yogesh Brar says that the last batch of devices with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888 will roll out by early July. Further, he mentions that Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ powered smartphones will start launching next month. He also mentions some of the device models that will come equipped with this SoC including Galaxy Fold 4, OnePlus Ultra, Xiaomi 12 series, Vivo X80 Pro+, Moto Frontier and more.

For the OnePlus Ultra, it has been reported that the device will primarily focus on cameras as well, which we assume will be a better version of the second generation Hasselblad mobile camera that came with OnePlus 10 Pro.

There have been multiple leaks in the past for the Motorola Frontier as well. The Motorola Frontier is expected to sport a 6.73-ich pOLED FHD+ 144Hz screen with an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a 60-megapixel front camera, and a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 200-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide) + 12-megapixel (telephoto) sensors. It should get up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging.

Talking about the chip itself, it is expected to launch sometime during this month. Not much is known about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+’ components, given its lack of appearances on benchmarking platforms which usually give out the details of the processor.