Motorola is hosting a launch event on May 10

Motorola recently launched a new E series smartphone in the European markets and it is now hosting a new launch event on May 10 in China. While it is unknown as to what Motorola might be launching at the event, it is expected that the company might reveal the Motorola Frontier and the recently leaked Moto G82 as well.

The Lenovo-owned brand has revealed it will be unveiling “something big, something new” on May 10. The launch announcement doesn’t reveal what is coming at the event. While Motorola frontier is expected to launch at the event, it seems too early for the device to arrive at this point because it is rumoured to arrive with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC which hasn’t even been unveiled yet.

The Motorola Frontier is expected to sport a 6.73-ich pOLED FHD+ 144Hz screen with an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a 60-megapixel front camera, and a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 200-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide) + 12-megapixel (telephoto) sensors. It should get up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging.

As for the other device that is purportedly launching at the May 10 event, the Moto G82 renders and specifications were leaked recently. The Android 12-powered 6.55-inches will come with a pOLED display (FHD+, 402PPI, 120Hz refresh) that has an almost 88% of screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G from Qualcomm and will ship in three memory configurations. These variants will have 128GB of internal storage, and various RAM options including 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It will pack a 5000mAh battery with 33-watt QuickCharge, power button-embedded fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack and will have an IP52 ingress protection rating.