Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ could debut soon

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship SoC for smartphones back in December last year, and a bunch of smartphones are already employing this SoC since its launch. However, Qualcomm seems to be working on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ that will be slightly more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and will also use a different foundry.

It is now being speculated that Qualcomm’s rumored chip with the SM8475 part number may debut as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset. A report by Onsitego citing tipster Yogesh Brar as the source, shares the launch timeframe of Qualcomm’s next flagship chip which says it could debut in early May.

Further, the upcoming high-end chipset will be based on the TSMC’s 4nm semiconductor fabrication process, which has been tested to be more efficient than Samsung Foundry’s 4nm process. Moreover, smartphones powered by this processor could arrive as soon as June of this year. The report also states that Qualcomm could also introduce new Snapdragon 700-series SoC around the same timeframe.

The list of first-phase customers for the 8 Gen 1+ SoC includes Lenovo, Motorola, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. Rumours about a Lenovo Legion device codenamed ’Halo’ and Motorola Frontier are already afloat. Lastly, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold4, and the Z Flip4 are also expected to be powered by this upcoming flagship chip from Qualcomm.

Qualcomm’s long standing rival MediaTek unveiled a trio of new SoCs earlier this month, namely the Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 1300 and the Dimensity 8000. Both the 8000 series chipsets are built upon TSMC 5nm production process with an octa-core CPU. The chips combine an Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technologies with frame rates going up to 170fps for the Dimensity 8100 and 140fps for the Dimensity 8000. Both also support Quad-channel LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage.