MediaTek announces Dimensity 8100, 8000 and 1300 SoCs for 5G smartphones

MediaTek has announced new chipsets further widening its product portfolio for smartphone brands. Amongst the new chipsets, there are Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000 both of which are built on TSMC’s 5nm process. The Dimensity 1300 came as a surprise that is rumoured to first feature on OnePlus Nord 2T. The new Dimensity 1300 is also built by TSMC on its 6nm process.

Dimensity 8100, 8000

Both Dimensity 8100 and 8000 chips borrow the advanced technology from MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000 platform and package it into the new Dimensity 8000 series which is built on TSMC 5nm production process with an octa-core CPU. The Dimensity 8100 integrates four premium Arm Cortex-A78 cores with speeds reaching 2.85GHz, and the Dimensity 8000 has four Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 2.75GHz.

Both chips combine an Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technologies with frame rates going up to 170fps for the Dimensity 8100 and 140fps for the Dimensity 8000. Both also support Quad-channel LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage. The new Dimensity 8000 series also uses MediaTek’s Open Resource Architecture to give device makers the flexibility to customize and differentiate features.

The Dimensity 8000 and the 8100 integrates MediaTek’s fifth generation AI processing unit, APU 580. The chips support for up to 200MP cameras and 4K60 HDR10+ videography. They get MediaTek’s latest noise reduction and AI-based unblur techniques in extreme low-light environments and support simultaneous dual camera HDR video recording. Users can record with the front and rear cameras or two different rear lenses – for example, wide + tele – at the same time.

Then there’s 3GPP R16-ready 5G modem to boost sub-6GHz performance using 2CC Carrier Aggregation. They use MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave 2.0 power-saving enhancement suite for improved efficiency. For connectivity, there’s support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Dimensity 1300

MediaTek also added the 6nm Dimensity 1300 to its 5G family. The Dimensity 1300’s HDR-ISP supports up to 200MP, and integrates MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 to offer an optimal balance between performance and power. It comes with new AI enhancements, improving night shot photography and HDR capabilities for image clarity.

The Dimensity 1300 integrates an octa-core CPU with an ultra-core Arm Cortex-A78 clocked up to 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 super cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, along with an Arm Mali-G77 GPU and MediaTek APU 3.0 to support the latest AI capabilities.

Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 1300 will be available in the market in the first quarter of 2022.