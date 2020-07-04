Advertisement

Snapchat Spectacles 3: What's so special about it?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 04, 2020 2:30 pm

Latest News

The latest smart glasses come with a host of interesting features and the Spectacles 3 price in India is Rs 29,999.

Snap, the company behind the famous Snapchat app, has introduced its new Spectacles 3 smart glasses in India. The latest smart glasses come with a host of interesting features and the Spectacles 3 price in India is Rs 29,999. 

 

Snapchat Spectacles 3 offers a mix of style and technology. The smart AR glasses are used to capture videos and photos, which you can share with the world with a few simple steps. That said, does it make sense to spend a whopping Rs 30,000 for Spectacles 3. Let’s look closer. 

 

What so special about Spectacles 3 design?

 

The Spectacles 3 looks are not your normal pair of glasses. The smart glasses come with two HD cameras on each side of the frame through which you can capture videos and 3D photos with each. The third-generation of Spectacles comes with a metal frame, which is available in two colour options: Black and Gold. The frame is a bit heavy as it houses all the components required to make it smart. The smart glasses come with a retro design and it is quite easy to carry them with the help of a case. There is a LED ring light on the camera lens, which lights up when you are taking photos or recording videos. 

 

Spectacles 3

 

The Spectacles 3 houses two buttons on each side of the frame. One can press it to record a 10-second video clip and one can press and hold to capture a 3D image. One can also record up to 60 seconds by pressing the button five times. The glasses also come with four microphones so that you can easily record audio as well. 

 

What are the features of Spectacles 3?

 

The two cameras on the Spectacles do the real work. The cameras allow users to create AR content in a format, which the brand says is 3D Snaps. The second camera captures the depth, which is required to make 3D photos. The photos are stored at a resolution of 1,642 by 1,642 pixels and video resolution is 1,216 x 1,216 pixels. Once you start recording the video, the LED light will start blinking so that users will be aware that you are recording the video or taking photos. 

 

However, the device cannot work independently. It requires a Snapchat app to perform most of the functions. Pairing the glasses is easy and the content is transferred to the smartphone via a WiFi connection and it is stored in the Memories section of the Snapchat app. One can simply apply AR filters, edit them, add text and more do more on the Snapchat app. Furthermore, one can share it to other platforms by simply exporting the content from the app. One can also use it for VR videos. The Spectacles 3 come with a Google Cardboard-like CR viewer through which you can see the immersive videos. 

 

What is the configuration of Spectacles 3?

 

Spectacles 3

 

 It comes with 4GB flash storage, which can store up to 100 3D videos or  1,200 3D photos. The Spectacles 3 are water-resistant and it comes with ANSI Z80.3 rated lenses. The lenses are tinted for 100 per cent UVA and UVB protection. The device can capture and sync up to 70 videos per charge and it takes 75 minutes to get fully charged. One can charge the glasses through the leather case that comes bundled with the device. The case can provide up to 4 charges.

 

So, should one buy Spectacles 3?

 

Spectacles 3 is not just a regular pair of glasses. The smart glasses are meant for a very specific user base including influencers and more. If you are on Snapchat and want to make rich AR content, then Spectacles 3 is meant for you, provided that you are willing to pay Rs 30,000 for it. For normal people, it could prove to be an expensive affair as the whole concept of AR is in the early stages and the acceptance of the technology in India is really low. So, it does not make sense to buy a Spectacles 3 if you want to use it for daily purposes.

Snap to launch Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3 in India on July 4

Latest News from Snapchat

Tags: spectacles 3 spectacles 3 review spectacle 3 price in india snapchat spectacles 3 spectacles 3 smart glasses spectacles 3 sunglasses smart glasses

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung 870 QVO SSD released with up to 8TB storage

Japanese startup Donut Robotics creates new smart C-mask

Realme Buds Q to go on sale today for the first time via Amazon, Realme.com at 12PM

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro
Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more
TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies