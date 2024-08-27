Snapchat App Update Adds Native Apple iPad Support With Optimised UI

Many of the apps available in the Apple ecosystem are well optimised for iOS, but when it comes to iPadOS for iPads, these apps lack proper user interface (UI) optimisation. One such app was Snapchat, which has now updated its app to add native support for Apple iPad, enabling an optimised UI for the big screen.

In an update issued on App store for the Snapchat app, the change log reads, “Snapchat now offers native support for iPad! This means that Snapchat will fill an iPad’s full screen, providing you with a larger canvas when capturing Snaps and allowing you to see more friends on the 2nd and 4th tabs.”

Earlier, the Snapchat app on iPad was basically the same app as the iPhone. Due to the massive difference between the aspect ratio and size of the displays of an iPad and an iPhone, apps optimised for the latter wouldn’t run properly on an iPad, showing thick black borders around a small window within which the app would run. Thankfully, the new Snapchat update on the iPad solves this issue.

“It’s still the same Snapchat you know and love, but this time on the big screen,” said Snapchat.

Snapchat has added many new features to its app throughout the year so far. A recent update to the platform added support for editing messages, allowing users to make changes up to five minutes after sending them. Following this, the Emoji Reactions feature was introduced, letting users enhance their chat experience by reacting to messages with any emoji they choose.

Back in June, enhanced security and privacy features were added to Snapchat, too. Users were disallowed from sending friend requests to users between the ages of 13 and 17 unless they had mutual friends.