Skullcandy Uproar TWS Earbuds Launched in India

Skullcandy Uproar TWS earbuds have been announced in India featuring quad microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth v5.4, and more. Here’s everything to know about the newly announced earbuds by Skullcandy in India.

Skullcandy Uproar TWS: Price, Availability

Available at a limited-time launch offer price of Rs 2499, the Uproar TWS will come in a single matte black finish. They are available for purchase through Skullcandy’s website, and Amazon, and select retail partners across India.

Skullcandy Uproar TWS: Features

The TWS earbuds pack 10 mm drivers and support multipoint pairing so one can connect it to two devices simultaneously. Then there’s support for touch controls, and the earbuds have sweat and water resistance as well, so one can wear them during workouts or when it’s rainy.

It offers low Latency for gamers, alongside other user-friendly features. Uproar TWS offers a fast-charge feature that is claimed to provide two hours of playtime after 10 minutes of Type-C charging. Each earbud comes with quad microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation and has Bluetooth v5.4 for wireless connectivity.

Earlier this month, the company debuted the Skullcandy INKD earbuds. The Skullcandy INKD ANC earbuds deliver Skullcandy Supreme Sound and a Quad Mic setup for crystal-clear calls. They further offer multipoint pairing for connecting to two devices simultaneously, along with touch controls, and a USB-C port for fast charging.

They offer wireless Bluetooth v5.4 which ensures smooth connectivity, while up to 43 hours of battery life keeps you going all day. A quick 10-minute charge provides 2 hours of playtime. Designed with IPX4 sweat and water resistance, they’re ideal for both workouts and daily commutes.