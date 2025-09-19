Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro Smartwatch Launched in India: Price, Availability, Specs

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro has been announced in India and is made trail runners, endurance athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts, with features like a premium titanium build, sapphire glass display, integrated flashlight, enhanced offline mapping, built-in speaker and microphone, and more.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro: Price, Availability

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro will be available at Rs 34,999 on Amazon, the official Amazfit India website, and leading retailers across India. The brand will soon launch a 1.32″ (44 mm case) size in the Indian market as well.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro: Specs, Features

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED Display (48 mm case) and delivers up to 3000 nits of peak brightness for optimal visibility even in harsh sunlight. A built-in speaker and microphone enable Bluetooth calling and hands-free communication via Zepp Flow, for connection without pulling out a phone.

Dual-band GPS and support for six satellite systems ensure precise location tracking even in challenging terrain. Offline maps feature turn-by-turn directions, smart rerouting, route creation, and points of interest search.

Over 180 sport modes include trail running, recreational scuba diving, strength training with auto rep detection, and official HYROX training and race modes are supported. The exclusive BioCharge energy monitoring system provides a dynamic score based on workouts, recovery, and stress. Users get up to 25 days of battery life on the 48 mm model and 17 days on the 44 mm.

T-Rex 3 Pro integrates seamlessly with performance tools like Helio Strap and Helio Ring, connecting to the Zepp App where users can view all their health, fitness, and sleep data in one place, subscription-free and compatible with both Android and iOS with new 3rd party integrations coming soon.