Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

Xiaomi 17 series, consisting of three devices, have been announced in China, all packing the newly unveiled Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. These also happen to be the first devices in the world to be powered by this processor. Here are all the details of the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi 17 Pro starts at CNY 4999 yuan (approx Rs. 62,225) and comes in Black, White, Purple, and Green colours. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max lso comes in the same colours and starts at CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 74,600).

The Xiaomi 17 Pro sports a 6.3-inch (2656 x 1220 pixels) 1.5K M10 OLED LTPO display with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, up to 3500 nits peak brightness, 12-bit colours, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1920Hz PWM Dimming, DC Dimming support, and Xiaomi Shield Glass protection.

The Pro Max has a 6.9-inch panel with a resolution of 2608 x 1200 pixels, and Xiaomi Shield Glass 3 protection, while other specs remain the same as the Xiaomi 17 Pro. Both devices have a secondary display on the back which is a 2.7-inch (904 x 572 pixels) 120Hz AMOLED Display on the Pro with up to 3500 nits peak brightness, DC Dimming, and a 2.9-inch panel with 976 x 596 pixels resolution on the Pro Max.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. They run on Hyper OS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box.

For optics, the Xiaomi 17 Pro series gets a triple rear camera setup, with a 50MP f/1.67 primary camera with 1/1.31″ Light Fusion 950L sensor, Hyper OIS, LED flash, Leica Summilux lens, accompanied by a 50MP 102° Leica f/2.4 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP 5x Infinity Leica periscope telephoto camera with f/3.0 aperture on the Pro and f/2.6 aperture on the Pro Max. The devices have a 50MP f/2.2 sensor on the front for selfies.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro has a 6300mAh battery and the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has a 7500mAh battery, with both of them supporting 100W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging, 22.5W wired as well as wireless reverse charging. They also have magnetic charging support. They further have stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IP68 rating, and an IR blaster on top. For connectivity, they offer 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, UWB support, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS (L1 + L5), NavIC, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, and NFC also.

Xiaomi 17: Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi 17 starts at CNY 4,499 (approx Rs 55,800) and comes in Pink, Blue, Black, and White colours.

The Xiaomi 17 gets a 6.3-inch (2656 x 1200 pixels) 1.5K Resolution M10 12-bit OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, LTPO technology for 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, up to 3500 nits peak brightness, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, 1920Hz PWM Dimming, DC Dimming, and Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass protection.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The Xiaomi 17 gets a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP primary camera with f/1.62 Light Fusion 950 lens, Hyper OIS, LED flash, Leica Summilux lens, paired with a 50MP 102-degree Leica ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, ans a 50MP 2.6x 10cm Infinity Leica telephoto camera with f/2.0 Aperture and OIS. There’s a 50MP f/2.2 selfie snapper on the front.

The Xiaomi 17 is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers and a 4-mic array capturing sound in 360 degrees while recording a video. As for the battery, the Xiaomi 17 has a 7000mAh battery with 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 22.5W reverse wireless charging.

It further has a customised high-vibration X-axis linear motor, USB-C 3.2 port, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16. The handset is also IP68 rated.